Amsterdam Violence: Police Detains Pro-Palestine Protesters After Attacks On Israeli Club Fans

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema banned all demonstrations over the weekend in the aftermath of the grim scenes of youths on scooters and on foot attacking Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters

police stand guard forming a line near the Ajax stadium, in Amsterdam
In this image taken from video, police stand guard forming a line near the Ajax stadium, in Amsterdam. Photo: AP
Police detained dozens of people Sunday for taking part in a demonstration in central Amsterdam that had been outlawed following violence targeting fans of an Israeli football club, local media reported. (More Football News)

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema banned all demonstrations over the weekend in the aftermath of the grim scenes of youths on scooters and on foot attacking Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters on Thursday and Friday in what was widely condemned as a violent outburst of antisemitism in the Dutch capital.

Late Sunday afternoon, the municipality, together with Amsterdam police and public prosecutor's office, extended the ban on demonstrations until Thursday morning.

Israel's ambassador to the Netherlands said that 2,000 Israelis were brought home on special flights from Amsterdam over the past few days.

Before the match against Ajax, Maccabi fans also tore a Palestinian flag off a building in Amsterdam and chanted anti-Arab slogans on their way to the stadium. There were also reports of Maccabi fans starting fights.

In this image taken from video, a group of pro-Palestinian protesters walk toward police line, with police vans driving in the background, near the football stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands. - RTL Nieuws via AP
Israel Vs France, Nations League: Paris To Deploy 4,000 Cops After Amsterdam Violence

BY Associated Press

Amsterdam newspaper Het Parool reported that about 100 people were detained, and media said they were taken away in buses. Police confirmed they were detaining demonstrators, but didn't give numbers.

The protesters yelled slogans including, “Free, free Palestine”.

Amsterdam Municipality said on X that police had begun arresting demonstrators who refused to leave the square, which is in the heart of the city's downtown shopping area and close to the historic canal network.

Organisers of the protest went to court on Sunday morning seeking an injunction to allow the demonstration, but a judge upheld the ban imposed by the municipality.

At the hearing, senior Amsterdam police officer Olivier Dutilh said there were again incidents overnight targeting people thought to be Jewish, including some being ordered out of taxis and others being asked to produce their passports to confirm their nationality.

Police launched a large-scale investigation Friday after gangs of youths conducted what Amsterdam's mayor called “hit and run” attacks on fans that were apparently inspired by calls on social media to target Jewish people. Five people were treated at hospitals and more than 60 suspects were arrested.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar rushed to the Netherlands on Friday and offered Israel's help in the police investigation. He met on Saturday with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and said in a statement that the attacks and demands to show passports “were reminiscent of dark periods in history”.

In France, Paris police said Sunday that 4,000 officers and 1,600 stadium staff will be deployed for a France-Israel soccer match on Thursday to ensure security in and around the stadium and on public transportation.

