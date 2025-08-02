Alexander Isak Transfer Speculation 'Far From Ideal' For Newcastle United, Eddie Howe Admits

Alexander Isak has not travelled with the rest of Newcastle United's squad for their pre-season tour of Asia, which concludes with a match against Tottenham Hotspur in Seoul. Newcastle said that the striker missed the tour with a minor thigh issue, though it has been reported that Isak has asked to leave the club

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has conceded that transfer speculation surrounding wantaway striker Alexander Isak is "far from ideal" for the team. 

It was reported on Friday that Newcastle had turned down a £110m bid from Premier League champions Liverpool. 

The Magpies value the Sweden international, who scored 23 goals in the top flight last season, at around £150m. 

Isak has not travelled with the rest of Newcastle's squad for their pre-season tour of Asia, which concludes with a match against Tottenham in Seoul on Sunday. 

Newcastle said that the striker missed the tour with a minor thigh issue, though it has been reported that Isak has asked to leave the club. 

As well as a move to Liverpool, Isak has been linked with a switch to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal. 

The 25-year-old has since been training alone at former club Real Sociedad, something Howe revealed he only found out through social media. 

"I think from my situation, I am very much removed from everything that is happening back home," Howe told a news conference. 

"I was made aware there was a bid yesterday. That bid was turned down before I heard about it. There are people back in England dealing with the situation.

"I really don't know what is going to happen next but, from our perspective, we still support Alex in every way and my wish is still that we see him in a Newcastle shirt again."

Isak joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad in August 2022, scoring 62 goals and providing 10 assists across his 109 appearances across all competitions. 

He became the first Newcastle player to score 23 goals in a Premier League campaign since Alan Shearer in 2001-02 (also 23) last season. 

Isak also scored Newcastle's second goal in their 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the EFL Cup final back in March, sealing the club's first domestic trophy since the 1954-55 FA Cup. 

Howe added that he was not in contact with Isak regarding the situation, saying: "I know where he is through the media, so I think from that perspective it's difficult for me to go into any detail. 

"The situation is far from ideal. It is quite complex. I think that is all I have got to say."

Newcastle have been credited with an interest in RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko as a potential replacement for Isak. 

It was reported on Saturday the Magpies had made a formal bid for Sesko with an offer of €75m (£65.5m) plus €5m (£4.3m) in add-ons - which matches Leipzig's valuation.

