Alexander Isak's British Record Transfer: Reds Sign Swedish Striker From Newcastle Utd - All You Need To Know

Transfer Deadline Day: Liverpool have signed Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for a British record £125m. The Swedish striker joins Arne Slot's squad after scoring 54 Premier League goals in three seasons.

  • Liverpool sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle for a British record £125m

  • Isak scored 54 Premier League goals in three seasons, third-most since 2022

  • The Reds' summer spending surpasses £400m, including Florian Wirtz’s £100m deal

  • Isak replaces Darwin Nunez as Liverpool’s new number nine

  • Newcastle’s stance softened after Isak refused to play and issued a public statement

Premier League champions Liverpool have confirmed the arrival of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for a reported British record transfer fee of £125m.

Isak has put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the Reds to conclude a transfer saga that has dominated the summer window.

Liverpool had an initial bid of £110m rejected for the 25-year-old last month but have managed to get a deal over the line on deadline day to bolster their forward line.

The transfer comes after Newcastle completed the signing of Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart earlier this week, with the Magpies expected to add Yoane Wissa to their ranks too.

Isak's arrival at Anfield takes Liverpool's summer spending over the £400m mark, in a window that has already seen them break their own club transfer record with the addition of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in a reported £100m deal, which includes up to £16m in add-ons.

The Reds have strengthened significantly after winning their second Premier League title, with Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Giovanni Leoni, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Armin Pecsi also bolstering Arne Slot's squad, although Liverpool have missed out on Marc Guehi.

Isak brings the curtain down on a stellar three years at Newcastle, having led the Magpies to their first major trophy since 1954-55 in their EFL Cup final win over Liverpool.

Since arriving in England in August 2022 from Real Sociedad, only Manchester City's Erling Haaland (85) and new Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah (65) have scored more Premier League goals than Isak (54).

info_icon

In addition, only Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood (28.89) and Haaland (23.94) have a better shot conversion rate than Isak (23.68) among strikers to feature more than 80 times in the Premier League since the start of the 2022-23 campaign. 

He also netted 23 goals in the top flight last season, becoming the first Newcastle player to reach that target since Alan Shearer in 2001-02 (also 23 goals). 

Isak has left Newcastle on a sour note, though, given he has refused to play for Eddie Howe's team since the middle of July.

Last month, Isak issued a statement accusing Newcastle of breaking their promises, while the Magpies reiterated that the Sweden international was not for sale.

Newcastle's stance shifted at the end of last week, with their asking price seemingly dropping down from £150m.

Speaking to Liverpool's media channels, Isak said: "It’s been a long journey to get here. But I’m super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and I’m really looking forward to it.

"I’m just happy it’s done and that I can get back to work. I’m looking forward to seeing my team-mates and the fans, and getting back out there.

"I want to win everything, it's as simple as that."

Isak will wear the number nine shirt at Liverpool, which was vacated following Darwin Nunez's departure.

