Al-Nassr 1-0 Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Highlights: Mane's Sole Strike Helps Big Yellow Win - As It Happened

Al-Nassr in action at the Saudi Pro League X/ TheNassrZone

Al-Nassr secured a vital 1–0 victory over Al-Riyadh tonight, February 2, 2026. With star captain Cristiano Ronaldo absent from the squad, it was Sadio Mane who stepped up as the hero, drilling home a clinical right-footed shot in the 39th minute to break the deadlock. Despite Al-Nassr’s dominance, a second Mane goal was disallowed by VAR late in the game, keeping the tension high until the final whistle. This win momentarily moves Al-Nassr to the top of the table, piling pressure on Al-Hilal ahead of their clash with Al-Ahli. Catch all the highlights and major updates from the game below.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Feb 2026, 07:39:36 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Welcome Good Evening ladies and gentlemen. This is the start of our live blog for the Saudi Pro League matchday 20 fixture between Al-Nassr and Al-Riyadh. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

2 Feb 2026, 07:45:13 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Venue And Live Streaming The Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, which is home to Al-Riyadh, will host Al-Nassr on SPL matchday 20. The match can be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.

2 Feb 2026, 08:12:05 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Playing XIs Al-Nassr: Bento (GK), Sultan (C), Simakan, Inigo, Saad, Al-Hassan, Angelo, Ayman, Ghareeb, Sadio Mane and Joao Felix Al-Riyadh: Milan Borjan (GK), Al-Bawardi, Al-Khaibari, Yuan Barbit, Abdullah Al-Khaibari (C), Soro, Gonzalez, Al-Sayahi, Toze, Oko and Sultan Haroun

2 Feb 2026, 08:42:42 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Ronaldo Left Out The big news is that Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr's top-scorer this season, has been left out of the squad. The Portuguese ace is reportedly unhappy with the club's inactivity in the winter transfer window.

2 Feb 2026, 08:50:05 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Kick-Off Off we go for this crucial matchday 20 fixture between Al-Nassr and Al-Riyadh. Important 3 points up for grabs for both the sides, let's see who scores the first goal.

2 Feb 2026, 08:59:47 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 14' | NSR 0-0 RIY Al-Nassr had an early chance missed by their Senegalese striker Sadio Mane, who is fresh off winning the Africa Cup of Nations last month.

2 Feb 2026, 09:13:16 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 27' | NSR 0-0 RIY Al-Nassr have made positive strides forward in this game but are yet to score through clear-cut chances. Joao Felix had a right-footed shot from outside the box by Al-Riyadh goalkeeper Milan Borja.

2 Feb 2026, 09:35:49 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Half-Time | NSR 1-0 RIY Who else but Sadio Mane? The Senegalese sensation broke the deadlock 5 minutes before the half-time with a terrific shot from the centre of the box. If this scoreline remains intact, then Al-Nassr would take the top spot in the SPL table momentarily.

2 Feb 2026, 09:47:16 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Half-Time Stats | NSR 1-0 RIY Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE stats Google

2 Feb 2026, 10:00:33 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 2nd Half | NSR 1-0 RIY Al-Riyadh get the ball rolling for the 2nd half of this crucial encounter at the Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Stadium.

2 Feb 2026, 10:14:10 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 68' | NSR 1-0 RIY It will be fair to say that Al-Nassr have been a little clumsy in the 2nd half and there was also an injury scare for the Big Yellow as Joao Felix was down momentarily but he is back on.

2 Feb 2026, 10:35:10 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 89' | NSR 1-0 RIY Al-Riyadh's Enes Sali squanders a very good opportunity to equalize for his side but the angle was too difficult for him to finish with his left foot. Overall, it has been a good performance for Al-Nassr, matter of a few minutes now.

2 Feb 2026, 10:37:13 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 90+4' | NSR 1-0 RIY Four minutes have been added on to the clock to close out the 2nd half of this match.