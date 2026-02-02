Al-Nassr 1-0 Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Highlights: Mane's Sole Strike Helps Big Yellow Win - As It Happened

Catch the major updates and highlights from the matchday 20 fixture between Saudi Pro League title contenders Al-Nassr and relegation threatened Al-Riyadh

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Al-Riyadh Vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26
Al-Nassr in action at the Saudi Pro League X/ TheNassrZone
Al-Nassr secured a vital 1–0 victory over Al-Riyadh tonight, February 2, 2026. With star captain Cristiano Ronaldo absent from the squad, it was Sadio Mane who stepped up as the hero, drilling home a clinical right-footed shot in the 39th minute to break the deadlock. Despite Al-Nassr’s dominance, a second Mane goal was disallowed by VAR late in the game, keeping the tension high until the final whistle. This win momentarily moves Al-Nassr to the top of the table, piling pressure on Al-Hilal ahead of their clash with Al-Ahli. Catch all the highlights and major updates from the game below.
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Welcome

Good Evening ladies and gentlemen. This is the start of our live blog for the Saudi Pro League matchday 20 fixture between Al-Nassr and Al-Riyadh. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Venue And Live Streaming

The Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, which is home to Al-Riyadh, will host Al-Nassr on SPL matchday 20. The match can be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Playing XIs 

Al-Nassr: Bento (GK), Sultan (C), Simakan, Inigo, Saad, Al-Hassan, Angelo, Ayman, Ghareeb, Sadio Mane and Joao Felix

Al-Riyadh: Milan Borjan (GK), Al-Bawardi, Al-Khaibari, Yuan Barbit, Abdullah Al-Khaibari (C), Soro, Gonzalez, Al-Sayahi, Toze, Oko and Sultan Haroun

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Ronaldo Left Out

The big news is that Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr's top-scorer this season, has been left out of the squad. The Portuguese ace is reportedly unhappy with the club's inactivity in the winter transfer window.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Kick-Off

Off we go for this crucial matchday 20 fixture between Al-Nassr and Al-Riyadh. Important 3 points up for grabs for both the sides, let's see who scores the first goal.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 14' | NSR 0-0 RIY

Al-Nassr had an early chance missed by their Senegalese striker Sadio Mane, who is fresh off winning the Africa Cup of Nations last month.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 27' | NSR 0-0 RIY

Al-Nassr have made positive strides forward in this game but are yet to score through clear-cut chances. Joao Felix had a right-footed shot from outside the box by Al-Riyadh goalkeeper Milan Borja.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Half-Time | NSR 1-0 RIY

Who else but Sadio Mane? The Senegalese sensation broke the deadlock 5 minutes before the half-time with a terrific shot from the centre of the box. If this scoreline remains intact, then Al-Nassr would take the top spot in the SPL table momentarily.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Half-Time Stats | NSR 1-0 RIY

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE stats
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE stats Google

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 2nd Half | NSR 1-0 RIY

Al-Riyadh get the ball rolling for the 2nd half of this crucial encounter at the Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Stadium.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 68' | NSR 1-0 RIY

It will be fair to say that Al-Nassr have been a little clumsy in the 2nd half and there was also an injury scare for the Big Yellow as Joao Felix was down momentarily but he is back on.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 89' | NSR 1-0 RIY

Al-Riyadh's Enes Sali squanders a very good opportunity to equalize for his side but the angle was too difficult for him to finish with his left foot. Overall, it has been a good performance for Al-Nassr, matter of a few minutes now.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 90+4' | NSR 1-0 RIY

Four minutes have been added on to the clock to close out the 2nd half of this match.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Full-Time | NSR 1-0 RIY

Al-Nassr will be on top of the points table for now and if Al-Hilal lose their game against Al-Ahli, which starts shortly, the Big Yellow will be ahead in the race for the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 title.

Published At:
Tags

