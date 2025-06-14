Al Ahly Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: When and Where To Watch Group A Matchday 1 Fixture

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF are all set for their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 debut on Saturday, June 14, facing Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly FC in the tournament’s opening clash. Find all the live streaming details for Al Ahly vs Inter Miami here.
Inter Miami delivered a dominant attacking display in their last MLS outing, cruising to a 5-1 win over Columbus Crew at Chase Stadium on Saturday, May 31.
Captain Lionel Messi stole the show with a sensational performance, scoring twice and providing three assists. The attacking trio of Tadeo Allende, Luis Suárez, and Fafa Picault also found the net, capping off a comprehensive team effort.
On the other hand, Al Ahly come in as Egypt’s most successful club, having just secured their 45th league title. With 12 CAF Champions League crowns and 10 Club World Cup appearances, including a third-place finish in 2023, they bring pedigree and experience to the tournament opener.
What Is The FIFA Club World Cup?
Featuring 32 clubs from across the globe, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 stands as the most inclusive and performance-based tournament in world football, offering top teams a shot at global supremacy.
The 21st edition of the CWC will feature an extended 32-team format, up from the seven-team format of previous editions. The teams have been divided into eight groups of four, and they will play in a format similar to the FIFA World Cup.
Al Ahly Vs Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch Al Ahly vs Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 opener?
The Al Ahly vs Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 opener will be played on Sunday, 15 June at 5:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Al Ahly vs Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 opener?
The official broadcaster for the tournament in India is yet to be confirmed. Until then, fans can catch the action on DAZN's YouTube channel, FIFA’s global broadcast partner for the event.