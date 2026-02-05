Al-Ahli 2-0 Al Hazem Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2026: Hosts Thump Visitors To Strengthen 2nd Spot In Standings

Al-Ahli vs Al Hazem Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2026: Check out the highlights of the round 21 encounter of SPL at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on February 5

V
Vikas Patwal
Al-Hilal vs AL-Hazem LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026
Al-Ahli will lock horns with Al-Hazem in matchday 21 of the SPL 2025-26 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on February 5. X/Al-Hilal
Al-Ahli vs Al Hazm LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the round 21 match of SPL 2026 between Al-Ahli and Al-Hazem at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on February 5. Al-Ahli have been in fine form in the tournament so far; however, they face stiff competition from Al Hilal and Al Nassr, which is why a win in today's fixture becomes crucial for their title hopes. They have 13 wins, five draws, and a single loss in the 19 matches they have played so far, and are sitting at the 3rd spot with 44 points. At the other end, Al Hazem have won five, lost eight and drawn six of the 19 matches they have played so far. They lost their last match against Al-Ahli at home and would be desperate to avenge that defeat.
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Ahli vs Al Hazem LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Full-Time!

That's the final whistle from the referee and with it the stoppage time comes to an end. The score line reads 2-0 at the end in favour of Al-Hilal courtesy of Ivan Toney and Sultan Tanker (own goal).

Al-Ahli 2-0 Al-Hazem

Al-Ahli vs Al Hazem LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: 2nd Goal!

Goaaalll...! That's a blunder from Al-Hazem as their Sultan Tanker hits an own goal. Al-Ahli now has a two-goal advantage courtesy to the self-goal.

Al-Ahli 2-0 Al-Hazem 76'

Al-Ahli vs Al Hazem LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Attempt Missed!

Fabio Martins attempts a right-footer from outside the box but the ball goes over the post. The stalemate persists as no team is ab le to take a lead yet.

Al-Ahli 1-0 Al-Hazem 70'

Al-Ahli vs Al Hazem LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Goal!

Goaaalll...! Al-Ahli breaks the stalemate as Ivan Toney strikes a right-footed shot from a very close range that went the goalkeeper into the nets.

Al-Ahli 1-0 Al-Hazem 58'

Al-Ahli vs Al Hazem LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: 2nd Half Begin!

Both set of players are back in the field for the final half of the match. The stalemate continues, both teams will be desperate to get the lead in the final half of the game.

Al-Ahli 0-0 Al-Hazem

Al-Ahli vs Al Hazem LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Half-Time!

The referee blows the half-time whistle and with it the stoppage time comes to an end. Both set are players are moving towards their locker rooms.

Al-Ahli 0-0 Al-Hazem

Al-Ahli vs Al Hazem LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Attempt Saved!

Franck Kessie from Al-Ahli fired a left-footed shot from an awkward angle to the left but is was saved at te left corner by Bruno Varela.

Al-Ahli 0-0 Al-Hazem 28'

Al-Ahli vs Al Hazem LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Attempt Blocked!

Ivan Toney’s left-footed effort from the left side of the six-yard box was blocked, following a pass from Galeno.

Al-Ahli 0-0 Al-Hazem 19'

Al-Ahli vs Al Hazem LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Kick Off!

The referee blows the whistle and the round 21 clash between Al-Ahli and Al-Hazem in underway.

Al-Ahli vs Al Hazem LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Al-Hazem Starting XI

Al-Ahli vs Al Hazem LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Al-Ahli Starting XI

Al-Ahli vs Al Hazem LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Head-To-Head

Matches: 26

Al Ahli: 17

Al Hazem: 3

Draws: 6

Al-Ahli vs Al Hazem LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Streaming Details!

The round 21 match of SPL 2025-26 between Al-Ahli and Al-Hazem will stream live on the FanCode app in India from 11:00 PM IST.

Al-Ahli vs Al Hazem LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Hi There!

Hello football fans! We're back with another live coverage of matchday 21 clash between Al-Ahli and Al-Hazem at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Stay tuned for the live score and real-times updates of the match.

Published At:
