Football

AJA Vs PAN, UEL Qualifier: Watch Comical Brian Brobbey Misses In Epic Penalty Shoot Out

The game had gone into a shootout after the Greek side had won 1-0 in Amsterdam to level the tie at 1-1

afc-ajax-europa-league-x-photo
The Ajax Football team in action. Photo: X/AFCAjax
info_icon

Netherlands forward Brian Brobbey missed two spot-kicks, including one that flew over the bar, in a crazy UEFA Europa League qualifying play-off match between Ajax and Panathinaikos. (More Football News)

The Dutch club had hit three perfect spot-kicks earlier before Brobbey's rocket kick, that was reminiscent of the Sergio Ramos' spot-kick against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League 2012.

Watch Brian Brobbey's video here:

Ajax defeated their Greek counterparts 13-12 in a marathon shootout on Thursday, setting a UEFA competition record after their Europa League third qualifying round tie ended 1-1 over two legs and extra time.

Ajax, who had won the away leg, conceded in the 89th minute in Amsterdam, paving way for a penalty shootout.

The match included 34 spot-kicks, a record, as it overtook the previous attempt of 32 attempts set in European U-21 Championship semi-final in 2007 between Netherlands and England. The Dutch had won 13-12.

The world record for the longest-ever shootout is held by Israeli third-tier club SC Dimona against Shimshon Tel Aviv wherein they took 56 spot-kicks.

The Eredivisie club will now face Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok in the playoff round later this month.

