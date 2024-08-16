Netherlands forward Brian Brobbey missed two spot-kicks, including one that flew over the bar, in a crazy UEFA Europa League qualifying play-off match between Ajax and Panathinaikos. (More Football News)
The Dutch club had hit three perfect spot-kicks earlier before Brobbey's rocket kick, that was reminiscent of the Sergio Ramos' spot-kick against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League 2012.
Watch Brian Brobbey's video here:
Ajax defeated their Greek counterparts 13-12 in a marathon shootout on Thursday, setting a UEFA competition record after their Europa League third qualifying round tie ended 1-1 over two legs and extra time.
Ajax, who had won the away leg, conceded in the 89th minute in Amsterdam, paving way for a penalty shootout.
The match included 34 spot-kicks, a record, as it overtook the previous attempt of 32 attempts set in European U-21 Championship semi-final in 2007 between Netherlands and England. The Dutch had won 13-12.
The world record for the longest-ever shootout is held by Israeli third-tier club SC Dimona against Shimshon Tel Aviv wherein they took 56 spot-kicks.
The Eredivisie club will now face Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok in the playoff round later this month.