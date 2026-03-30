Kalyan Chaubey Under Scrutiny As Women's Panel Head Accuses AIFF President Of Harassment

AIFF had finalized for a 14-team format for the 2025-26 ISL season with the approval from Asian Football Confederation (AFC). Inter Kashi's qualified for the ISL as per I-League's rules and CAS order, and left no room for any changes. However, the AIFF board alleged that attempts were made by Alemao and her family to raise the matter through an Emergency Committee meeting in February, which were proved inconclusive by the Executive Committee.