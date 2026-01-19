AFCON 2025 Final: Diouf’s Towel Vigil Turns Backup Goalkeeper Into Senegal Hero – Video

AFCON 2025 Final: Senegal’s backup goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf won admiration for protecting Edouard Mendy’s towels during a rain-soaked and controversial final win over Morocco in Rabat

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
AFCON 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final Senegal Yehvann Diouf towel vigil vs Morocco video
Flie photo of Senegal goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf. | Photo: X/StadeDeReims
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Senegal defeated Morocco in extra time to lift their second AFCON title

  • Yehvann Diouf repeatedly stopped ball boys and players from removing Mendy’s towels

  • Diouf’s actions were widely praised by Senegal fans on social media

Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations title win over Morocco produced a number of heroes. One was Sadio Mane, who heroically called his team back from the tunnel after the visitors had walked off in protest. Then there was goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who saved Brahim Diaz’s stoppage-time penalty to send the contest to extra time.

Another such hero was a player who didn’t even step onto the pitch, but became central to one of the most bizarre subplots in one of the most controversial tournament finals in recent history.

Senegal’s second-choice goalkeeper, Yehvann Diou,f found himself playing the role of a bodyguard on the sidelines. He was protecting not one of his teammates, but the towels used by first-choice keeper Edouard Mendy throughout the rain-soaked match in Rabat.

As Senegal clinched a dramatic extra-time win, Diouf’s vigilance in guarding the towels earned widespread praise. Senegalese fans on social media described his actions as nearly as important as Pape Gueye’s extra-time winner, which sealed Senegal’s second AFCON crown.

Moroccan Attempts To Steal Mendy’s Towel

Goalkeepers routinely keep towels close at hand to dry themselves during rainy conditions, as was the case during Sunday’s final at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat. As a result, Mendy kept a couple of towels near the goalpost.

Related Content
Related Content

However, repeated attempts were made by ball boys to snatch the towels away. This forced Diouf, Senegal’s backup goalkeeper, to stand vigil and intervene time and again along the touchline.

At one point, Diouf was astonishingly chased along the sideline by ball boys. In another sequence captured on video, he lay flat on the pitch, physically shielding one of the towels as a young man attempted to wrestle it away from him.

Footage filmed from the stands also showed Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi throwing one of Mendy’s towels over the advertising boards.

In a separate incident, Morocco midfielder Ismael Saibari appeared to block Diouf from handing a towel back to the Senegal goalkeeper.

Diouf’s Effort Wins Over Senegal Fans

As clips circulated online, Diouf’s thankless work drew admiration across social media. “Yehvann Diouf’s work, guys,” one fan wrote on X. “You’ve earned the respect of an entire country. SOLDIER.”

Diouf himself later poked fun at the incident, posting a photograph of himself biting his medal while holding a towel, captioning it: “Here it is (the medal and the towel).”

Speaking to reporters after the match, the Nice goalkeeper admitted he was baffled by the Moroccan contingent’s fixation on the towels.

“Maybe people read something into those towels, but in any case they were only used to dry the gloves and the face when it’s raining,” he said. “I was just as surprised as you were, but like the team as a whole, we stuck together, and Edouard was able to get the towels he needed.”

Nigeria Goalkeeper Mocks Morocco

This is not the first time that Moroccan players have tried these antics in this year’s AFCON. During the semi-final match against Nigeria, opposition goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali had his towels repeatedly taken by ball boys, forcing him to return to the bench several times to fetch replacements.

After Morocco’s defeat in the AFCON 2025 final, Nwabali took to social media to poke fun at the hosts.

“Make Una use all my towel Una carry wipe Una tears,” he wrote in pidgin English, which roughly translates to “Use all the towels you took from me to wipe your tears”.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GG Vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2026: Nadine de Klerk Removes Anushka Sharma As Gujarat Giants Slip To 34/4

  2. Afghanistan Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I: Ibrahim Zadran, Rasooli’s 162-Run Stand Powers AFG To 181/3

  3. India Vs New Zealand, ODI Series: Gautam Gambhir's Report Card As Head Coach After Defeat Against NZ On Home Turf

  4. Australia's Tour Of Pakistan T20I Series: 17-Man Squad Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Hits Magical Hundred, But Fails To Steer Team To Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Highlights: Djokovic Bags 100th Melbourne Park Victory; Swiatek Into Next Round

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez, Australian Open: Serbian Dominates First-Round Match, Securing 100th Melbourne Triumph

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez Highlights, Australian Open 1st Round: Serb Clinches 100th AO Win

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan, Australian Open: Polish Star's Career Grand Slam Bid Starts With Comfortable Win

  5. Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan, AO 2026: Polish Star Seals Round Two Spot

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  2. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  3. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Iran Media Censorship: How State Control Shapes News, Internet, and Lives

  2. Bail A Right, But Scrutiny Needed In National Security Cases: Chandrachud on Umar Khalid

  3. In 9 Days, Elephants Killed 22 In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa. Why Is Human–Elephant Conflict Rising?

  4. Mumbai to have Mahayuti Mayor, says Eknath Shinde

  5. Sanjay Seth Urges Youth to Uphold Constitutional Values, Patriotism at NCC Republic Day Camp

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. India Invited to Join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Post-War Gaza Governance

  3. Chile Declares Emergency As Wildfires Kill At Least 15

  4. Iran Weighs Phased Internet Revival After Week-Long Blackout Amid Protests

  5. Iran Verifies At Least 5,000 Deaths In Protests, Blames ‘Foreign-Backed Rioters’

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  2. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

  3. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There

  4. Border 2 Advance Bookings Show Strong Traction In India And Overseas

  5. Leh Ladakh Earthquake: 5.7 Magnitude Tremor Strikes Region Today

  6. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

  7. BMC: Fractured Mandate Fuels Mayor Race Drama Amid Mahayuti’s Slim Majority

  8. To Join, Or Not to Join: India’s Dilemma Over Trump’s Gaza Peace Board Invitation