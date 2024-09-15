Football

AFC Champions League Elite: A New Era In Asian Football Begins Monday

Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli are among the favorites to win next May's final and reinforce the ambitions of the Saudi Pro League (SPL) of becoming one of the best in the world

Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: X/cristiano
The first edition of the AFC Champions League Elite begins Monday with stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Riyad Mahrez looking to lead their Saudi Arabian clubs to success in Asia. (More Football News)

Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli are among the favorites to win next May's final and reinforce the ambitions of the Saudi Pro League (SPL) of becoming one of the best in the world.

In the summer transfer windows of 2023 and 2024, SPL clubs spent over $1 billion on transfers to bring top-level players from the big European leagues.

Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves joined Al-Hilal in 2023 from Wolverhampton Wanderers of the English Premier League for a fee of around $60 million and has no doubt that the SPL has enough quality.

“I have said this a few times — if you compare my data from English football to Saudi football, I run even more, but with the difference that I run in 40 degrees (Celsius, 104 Fahrenheit),” Neves said after helping Portugal to a 2-1 Nations League win over Scotland on Tuesday when Ronaldo scored the winning goal.

“I am in good shape physically. Both Cristiano and I proved today that Saudi football has quality.”

Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo during a practice session. - Photo: X | Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First To Reach One Billion Social Media Followers

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Al-Hilal is the most successful team in Asia with four continental titles and starts its campaign against Al-Rayyan of Qatar. Ronaldo won five UEFA Champions Leagues but has yet to win a major trophy with Al-Nassr and he will face Iraq's Al-Shorta while Mahrez and Al-Ahli hosts Persepolis of Iran in Jeddah.

As well as the big stars, also reinforcing the chances of the giants from Jeddah and Riyadh, is that from the quarterfinal stage on, all games will take place in Saudi Arabia.

There are bigger changes however. The Elite version replaced the AFC Champions League as the continent's top tournament.

The number of teams participating has reduced from 40 to 24. Instead of 10 groups of four, there are two groups of 12, divided into east and west geographic zones, with teams playing eight games with the top eight progressing to the second round.

In the east zone, China, South Korea and Japan all have the maximum allocation of three teams though Australia has only the Central Coast Mariners.

Clubs from the A-League have struggled in the Champions League in recent years but if the Mariners can succeed, there may be more places for Australian teams in the future.

“We know if we perform and we carry out our game plan and play our way, we know we can compete,” Central Coast head coach Mark Jackson said. “We've shown that. Whether we can compete consistently on that front, again with the size of squads these teams have, how they can travel because I'm sure these teams travel in a different way to how we travel.”

The Elite tournament has become more lucrative with the winner receiving $10 million in prize money, an increase from $4 million last season.

