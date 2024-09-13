Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First To Reach One Billion Social Media Followers

He reflected on his journey from the streets of Madeira to becoming one of the most recognized figures on the planet, acknowledging the unwavering support of his fans through every high and low

cristiano ronaldo during practice session X
Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo during a practice session. Photo: X | Cristiano Ronaldo
info_icon

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese football legend has once again shattered records, this time off the field. The Al-Nassr forward has become the first individual in history to surpass one billion followers across various social media platforms. (More Football News)

Ronaldo's social media empire is staggering. He boasts 638 million followers on Instagram, where he already holds the title of the most followed individual. His recently launched YouTube channel, "UR. Cristiano," has taken the platform by storm, accumulating a staggering 50 million subscribers in just under a week.

His presence extends far beyond the western social media giants, with significant followings on Chinese platforms Kuaishou (9.4 million) and Weibo (7.5 million). His reach is truly global, bridging cultural and linguistic barriers.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw: Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League, speaks after receiving a special award - | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Cristiano Ronaldo Picks Four Footballers For Coveted Ballon D'Or Honour

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Upon reaching this historic milestone, Ronaldo took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude to his fans: “We’ve made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number - it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond.”

Ronaldo reflected on his journey from the streets of Madeira to becoming one of the most recognized figures on the planet and acknowledged the unwavering support of his fans through every high and low.

Erik ten Hag has shrugged off Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism of his time at Manchester United. - null
Cristiano Ronaldo 'Entitled To His Opinion', Says Erik Ten Hag After Man Utd Criticism

BY Stats Perform

This monumental achievement comes just days after Ronaldo added another remarkable feat to his illustrious career—scoring his 900th career goal. The goal, netted against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League, also marked his 131st goal for the Portuguese national team.

At 39 years old, Ronaldo continues to defy the typical trajectory of a footballer’s career, demonstrating not only remarkable longevity but also a consistent ability to perform at the highest level.

Ronaldo’s influence extends far beyond the football pitch. His social media presence has become a powerful platform for branding, philanthropy, and inspiration. With one billion followers now at his back, Ronaldo is not just a football star; he is a global phenomenon who transcends the sport.

As he looks ahead, Ronaldo’s message is clear: “The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together.”

