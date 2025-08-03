The final day of the Premier League Summer Series 2025 in the United States of America will witness AFC Bournemouth take on West Ham United in the early kick-off. Watch the Bournemouth vs West Ham football match live today.
Both Bournemouth and West Ham have beaten Everton but lost to Manchester United, making their final outing in this pre-season tournament a must-win match for either side. A big win is also required to dislodge leaders, Manchester United, from top spot and lift the summer trophy.
On Day 1 of the competition, Bournemouth beat Everton 3-0, while West Ham suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of the Red Devils. On Day 2, Graham Potter's Hammers responded with a 2-1 win over the Toffees, but Andoni Iraola's Cherries were not so lucky. They lost 1-4 to Manchester United.
After their American sojourn, Bournemouth will play two more friendlies against the visiting Real Sociedad entourage, both on Saturday. And their season-opening Premier League fixture is at holders Liverpool, on August 16.
West Ham will also return home after their final Summer Series match. Before visiting Sunderland on the Premier League opening day, they will host French outfit Lille on Saturday for their final warm-up game.
AFC Bournemouth Vs West Ham United, Premier League Summer Series 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United, Premier League Summer Series 2025 match?
The AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United, Premier League Summer Series 2025 match will be played on Sunday, 3 August at 11:30PM IST.
Where to watch AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United, Premier League Summer Series 2025 match?
The AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United clash in the Premier League Summer Series 2025 will be broadcast live in India on Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.