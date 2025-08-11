Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic, Scottish Premiership: Brendan Rodgers Happy With ‘Controlled’ Win As Cup Final Defeat Avenged

Celtic sealed a 2-0 win to continue their 100% league form, and the Bhoys have avenged their defeat against the Dons in the Scottish Cup final last year

Aberdeen Vs Celtic, Scottish Premiership 2025-26: Benjamin Nygren
Aberdeen Vs Celtic, Scottish Premiership 2025-26: Benjamin Nygren celebrates after scoring his first goal for Celtic.
  • Celtic sealed a 2-0 win against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership 2025-26

  • Brendan Rodgers commended his players for controlling the match away from home

  • The Celtic manager also commented how the win acted as revenge of last year's Cup final defeat for the Bhoys

Brendan Rodgers was delighted with the way his side controlled the game during their 2-0 Scottish Premiership win against Aberdeen, as they earned a measure of revenge for their penalty shoot-out defeat in May's Scottish Cup final.

The defending champions continued their perfect start to the new campaign, building on their 1-0 win over St Mirren last weekend.

New signing Benjamin Nygren put his side ahead in the 27th minute, with the Swede scoring his first goal for the club.

Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate then scored with an impressive strike from the edge of the box in the 64th minute, and Celtic were rarely troubled by the side that beat them on spot-kicks at Hampden Park three months ago.

Celtic manager Rodgers said after the game: “Really pleased. We controlled it really well.

“We had a lot of really good moments in the game, scored two outstanding goals and had a few other opportunities to score.

“Their keeper made one great save, and then we had to defend, which you do, you can never dominate 100% in the game.

“But in those moments where we had to defend, we defended it very, very well and strongly. So I’m so pleased for the players because last season [the Cup final] would have hurt them, because we had a fantastic season last season.

“But we came here today, we played with quality, we played with heart and we got the result.”

Nygren joined Celtic from Dainish side Nordsjaelland, and Rodgers was full of praise for his new recruit’s performance.

“Yeah, brilliant. Really pleased for Benji. That’s why we signed him. You know, he’s a player,” Rodgers said.

“If you look at his record, he scores goals from midfield or wide areas, but we see him as someone who can move well, he can take the ball in tight spaces and he can get in the box.

“It was really nice for him to get that goal. And the second goal, we played out of the pressure really well. Reo has done that up here a few times, some very good finishes.”

Published At:
