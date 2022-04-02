Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
FIH Pro League 2021-22: India, Germany Face Off In Rescheduled Double Header On April 14-15

The two teams will be playing against each other for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match that saw India winning 5-4.

Both the rescheduled matches will be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Twitter/@FIH_Hockey

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 7:56 pm

The FIH Hockey Men's Pro League double header between India and Germany, which was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp last month, was on Saturday rescheduled to April 14 and 15. (More Hockey News)

The announcement comes a day after Hockey India received a confirmation from the International Hockey Federation.

The matches will be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The last time the two teams met was during the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympic Games where India prevailed 5-4 in a thrilling match to earn a historic podium after a gap of 41 years.

The Indian men's team and Germany were originally scheduled to play on March 12 and 13, but the matches had to be postponed after several members of the German squad tested positive for COVID-19.

Welcoming the German team's decision to travel to India for the matches in April, Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said, "No doubt, there is a lot of excitement among the Indian hockey fans to watch these two teams who played the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020."

The German men's team has so far played eight matches out of which they have won five, while India, who are placed second in the pool standings behind Germany by only a point, have also played eight games, winning five and loosing two in regulation time and one in shootout.

Sports Hockey FIH Pro League 2021-22 FIH Pro League FIH Pro League Hockey India National Hockey Team Germany National Hockey Team Tokyo Olympics 2020 Kalinga Stadium New Delhi
