Monday, Jan 31, 2022
FIH Pro League 2021-22: Indian Women’s Team Beat China 7-1 In Debut Match

Sushila Chanu scored a brace while Navneet Kaur, Neha, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi and Gurjit Kaur all scored a goal each to bag the game for India.

India will again play China again on Tuesday at the same venue. - Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 9:20 pm

Sushila Chanu scored a brace as the Indian women's hockey team made a grand debut at the FIH Pro League, hammering China 7-1 in the first game of the two-leg tie in Muscat on Monday. (More Hockey News) 

Chanu (47th, 52nd minutes) converted two penalty strokes while Navneet Kaur (5th), Neha (12), Vandana Katariya (40th), Sharmila Devi (48th) and Gurjit Kaur (50th) netted one each to hand India a convincing win. 

China's lone goal was scored from a field effort by Xue Deng in the 43rd minute.

With the win, the Indian women's hockey team moved to the third position in the FIH Pro League points table, with three points and a goal difference of plus six.

The Indians got off to a flier when Navneet found the net from inside the circle in the fifth minute.

India controlled the pace of the match from there on, but a rare circle penetration from China in the 10th minute earned them the first penalty corner of the match but skipper Savita was up to the task in front of the goal to thwart the danger. 

The Indians kept up the pressure of the Chinese goal and were rewarded with their second goal in the 12th minute when Neha doubled the lead with a close-range strike. 

India continued in the same vein in the second quarter and and created a flurry of chances but failed in execution to go into the breather leading 2-0. 

After the change of ends, India extended their margin through Vandana. 

Trailing 0-3, the Chinese pulled one back three minutes later with Deng slamming one in from the right side. 

The fourth and final quarter, however, was completely dominated by the Indians as they pumped in as many as four goals with Chanu converting two penalty strokes. 

India will play China again on Tuesday at the same venue.

