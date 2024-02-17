Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak secured a bronze medal in the women's vault event of the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Cairo on Saturday, February 17. Pranati finished with an average score of 13.616 to stand third and make the podium, while her veteran compatriot Dipa Karmakar finished fifth with an average score of 13.383. (More Sports News)
An Chang-Ok of Democratic People's Republic Korea ran away with the gold with a score of 14.233, while Bulgaria's Valentina Georgieva took home the silver. The Bulgarian had the same points (13.616) as Pranati, but ended up ahead of the Indian on technicality.
Pranati, thus, became only third Indian woman to win a medal at the FIG World Cup after Aruna Budda Reddy (2018) and Dipa (2018).
In the qualification round, Dipa had finished ahead of Pranati.
Dipa had notched up a score of 13.449 points to finish third in the qualification round, while Pranati made it to the final after finishing seventh with a score of 13.166 on Friday.
The Cairo event is the first of four legs in the FIG Apparatus World Cup 2024 series. Points from the best three performances across the four legs will be considered.
The two highest-ranked gymnasts per gender for each apparatus, provided they have not already made the cut, will qualify for the Paris Olympics.
The remaining three legs will be held in Cottbus, Germany (February 22 to 25), Baku, Azerbaijan (March 7 to 10) and Doha, Qatar (April 17 to 20).
