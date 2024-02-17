Sports

FIG Apparatus World Cup 2024: Indian Gymnast Pranati Nayak Bags Bronze In Cairo

The 28-year-old Pranati Nayak became only third Indian woman to win a medal at the FIG World Cup. Senior gymnast Dipa Karmakar ended in the fifth position

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 17, 2024

Pranati Nayak finished with a score of 13.616 to stand third and make the podium at the FIG Apparatus World Cup 2024 in Cairo on Saturday, February 17. Photo: File
info-icon

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak secured a bronze medal in the women's vault event of the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Cairo on Saturday, February 17. Pranati finished with an average score of 13.616 to stand third and make the podium, while her veteran compatriot Dipa Karmakar finished fifth with an average score of 13.383. (More Sports News)

An Chang-Ok of Democratic People's Republic Korea ran away with the gold with a score of 14.233, while Bulgaria's Valentina Georgieva took home the silver. The Bulgarian had the same points (13.616) as Pranati, but ended up ahead of the Indian on technicality.

Pranati, thus, became only third Indian woman to win a medal at the FIG World Cup after Aruna Budda Reddy (2018) and Dipa (2018).

Advertisement

In the qualification round, Dipa had finished ahead of Pranati.

Dipa had notched up a score of 13.449 points to finish third in the qualification round, while Pranati made it to the final after finishing seventh with a score of 13.166 on Friday.

ALSO READ: Why Simone Biles Is Gymnastics' Undoubted GOAT

Advertisement

The Cairo event is the first of four legs in the FIG Apparatus World Cup 2024 series. Points from the best three performances across the four legs will be considered.

The two highest-ranked gymnasts per gender for each apparatus, provided they have not already made the cut, will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The remaining three legs will be held in Cottbus, Germany (February 22 to 25), Baku, Azerbaijan (March 7 to 10) and Doha, Qatar (April 17 to 20).

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement