FIFA World Cup 2022: Stats Suggest More Goals Coming From Crosses, Penalties

Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
costa rica
Costa Rica
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
morocco
Morocco
27 Nov | 21:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
canada
Canada
28 Nov | 00:30 am
spain
Spain
germany
Germany
28 Nov | 15:30 pm
cameroon
Cameroon
serbia
Serbia
28 Nov | 18:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
ghana
Ghana
28 Nov | 21:30 pm
brazil
Brazil
switzerland
Switzerland
29 Nov | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
uruguay
Uruguay
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
ecuador
Ecuador
senegal
Senegal
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
qatar
Qatar
30 Nov | 00:30 am
iran
Iran
usa
USA
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 4
Ecuador 2 1 1 0 2 4
Senegal 2 1 0 1 0 3
Qatar 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 2 1 1 0 4 4
Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3
USA 2 0 2 0 0 2
Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Poland 2 1 1 0 2 4
Argentina 2 1 0 1 1 3
Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Mexico 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 2 2 0 0 4 6
Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3
Denmark 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 1 1 0 0 7 3
Japan 1 1 0 0 1 3
Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Costa Rica 1 0 1 -7 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 3
Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1
Canada 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Serbia 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 1 1 0 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
2
brazil
Serbia
0
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
0
wales
Iran
2
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
1
qatar
Senegal
3
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
1
netherlands
Ecuador
1
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
0
england
USA
0
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
0
tunisia
Australia
1
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
2
poland
Saudi Arabia
0
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
2
france
Denmark
1
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Mexico
0

FIFA World Cup 2022: Stats Suggest More Goals Coming From Crosses, Penalties

The 14 goals stemming from crosses resulted from a better supply in Qatar where 56 crosses have led to goal attempts compared to just 35 in Russia four years ago, FIFA's analysis said.

Cristiano Ronaldo had scored off a penalty against Ghana.
Cristiano Ronaldo had scored off a penalty against Ghana. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 27 Nov 2022 1:25 am

More crosses creating more goals. Winning penalties with “total genius” like Cristiano Ronaldo. Pressing opponents to quickly win back the ball. (More Football news)

FIFA's expert analysts picked their World Cup trends Saturday from the first 16 games after each team played once.

What the Technical Study Group saw was more and better crosses bearing fruit with a big increase in the number of goals — 14 instead of three — coming from wide areas compared to the 2018 tournament at the same stage.

The nine penalty kicks awarded in the first 16 games put this World Cup on track for a record 36 in the entire 64-game tournament. There were 29 given by referees in 2018 when they first had video reviews.

Clever players should get as much credit as new technology, according to Sunday Oliseh, a midfielder who played at two World Cups for Nigeria and is studying games in Qatar for FIFA.

“Maybe the strikers are getting smarter? If you look at the penalty that Ronaldo got,” he said about the Portugal star seeming to tempt a Ghana defender into a tackle that was judged a foul.

“People can say what they want about this man, but the smartness and the ingenious thought to just being patient and wait for that split second to touch the ball first before you,” Oliseh said, “and continue my leg so that your contact will hit my leg.”

“That is total genius,” he added.

Ghana coach Otto Addo might disagree. He described the penalty as “ a special gift from the referee.”

Ronaldo got off the turf to open the scoring in Portugal's 3-2 win, one of the seven penalties converted among the 41 total goals in 16 games through Thursday.

That's a solid average at a World Cup — a rate of 2.56 per game compared to the record of 2.67 at a full, 64-game tournament.

Helping make up for the four scoreless draws, the FIFA analysts highlighted, was the impressive delivery from wide areas.

The 14 goals stemming from crosses resulted from a better supply in Qatar where 56 crosses have led to goal attempts compared to just 35 in Russia four years ago, FIFA's analysis said.

Four games without goals — when the first 36 games in 2018 failed to produce a 0-0 draw — can be explained by teams' caution to avoid losing their first game.

Oliseh said the Portugal-Ghana game was drab until Ronaldo's penalty “then it became a funfair” with a rush of second-half goals.

“As the tournament progresses we will see teams becoming a bit braver,” said Alberto Zaccheroni, the Italian coach who led Japan at the 2014 World Cup.

Teams that committed to pressing opponents deep in their own half were rewarded with regaining possession in dangerous areas and avoided chasing back toward their own goal, Zaccheroni said.

FIFA data showed England, Spain, Germany and Argentina were most effective at “counter-pressing” tactics many players routinely use at their clubs.

Coaches now having five substitutes meant their teams could keep “physically very taxing” energy levels high for the full game, Zaccheroni said.

Tags
Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Otto Addo Cristiano Ronaldo Alberto Zaccheroni England National Football Team Spain National Football Team Germany National Football Team Argentina National Football Team
Advertisement

Other top stories

England Plays At World Cup Today, Are You Properly Insured Should You Get Caught In A Brawl?

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands, Ecuador Play Out A Gruelling Draw

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar Ruled Out Of Switzerland Match, To Remain With Squad For Treatment

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Virtually Knocked Out After 1-3 Loss To Senegal

FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia Look To Cause Another Upset

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar Undergoes Tests After Injuring Right Ankle Against Serbia

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran Strike Late Goals To Send Wales On The Brink Of Exit

FIFA World Cup 2022: Spotlight On Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe Ahead Of Denmark Clash

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iranian Pro-Government Fans Clash With Anti-Government Fans Outside Stadium in Qatar

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi Inspires...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Stats Suggest More Goals...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran Celebrate The Prospect...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil Ponder Over Neymar's...