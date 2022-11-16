Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain Coach Luis Enrique To Interact With Fans Through Live Streaming

Spain coach Luis Enrique will interact with fans and update about the Spain team through Live streams.

Luis Enrique's Spain are solid contenders for the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Luis Enrique's Spain are solid contenders for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Courtesy: Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 8:49 am

Spain coach Luis Enrique will be doing some live streaming to interact with fans between games at the World Cup. The coach announced that he has “become a streamer” and will update supporters on the Spain team is doing in Qatar. (More Football News)

“Streamers of the world, move aside. I’m going downhill and without breaks,” he said on a video posted on his Twitter account.

He said he wants to establish a connection with fans “without filters” in a way that is more “spontaneous and natural.”

“The idea is to establish a direct connection with you, the fans who may be interested in information about the national team from the perspective of my particular point of view,” he said.

Young Spain defender Hugo Guillamón said it’s a way for the coach “to get closer to the fans.”

“They will enjoy it and support him,” he said Tuesday.

Tags

Sports Football Spain National Football Team Luis Enrique Football: FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Hugo Guillamon FIFA Spain Football
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read