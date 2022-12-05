Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: England Sail Past Senegal To Enter Quarterfinals

Harry Kane finally got on the scoresheet for England, thus, becoming the country's highest goalscorer, overtaking Gary Lineker, in major tournaments with 11 goals.

Bukayo Saka celebrates with Foden and Kane after scoring England's third goal against Senegal.
Bukayo Saka celebrates with Foden and Kane after scoring England's third goal against Senegal. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 05 Dec 2022 2:26 am

England captain Harry Kane scored his first goal of this year’s World Cup, helping his team beat Senegal 3-0 Sunday and setting up a match against France in the quarterfinals. (More Football News)

Kane scored for the 52nd time for his country to move within one of Wayne Rooney’s England records. He also overtook Gary Lineker as his country’s leading scorer in major tournaments with 11 goals.

Jordan Henderson and Bukayo Saka also scored at Al Bayt Stadium while Jude Bellingham played a key role in the opening two goals.

England, which reached the semifinals at the last World Cup in Russia, will face defending champion France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

