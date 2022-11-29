FIFA World Cup 2022: Protester With Rainbow Flag Runs Onto The Field During Portugal Vs Uruguay Game

Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
ecuador
Ecuador
senegal
Senegal
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
qatar
Qatar
30 Nov | 00:30 am
iran
Iran
usa
USA
30 Nov | 00:30 am
wales
Wales
england
England
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
france
France
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
australia
Australia
denmark
Denmark
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
argentina
Argentina
01 Dec | 00:30 am
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
mexico
Mexico
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
belgium
Belgium
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
canada
Canada
morocco
Morocco
02 Dec | 00:30 am
japan
Japan
spain
Spain
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 4
Ecuador 2 1 1 0 2 4
Senegal 2 1 0 1 0 3
Qatar 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 2 1 1 0 4 4
Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3
USA 2 0 2 0 0 2
Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Poland 2 1 1 0 2 4
Argentina 2 1 0 1 1 3
Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Mexico 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 2 2 0 0 4 6
Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3
Denmark 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 2 1 1 0 7 4
Japan 2 1 0 1 0 3
Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 -6 3
Germany 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Croatia 2 1 1 0 3 4
Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Canada 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 6
Switzerland 2 1 0 1 0 3
Cameroon 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Serbia 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 2 2 0 0 3 6
Ghana 2 1 0 1 0 3
South Korea 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Uruguay 2 0 1 1 -2 1
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
2
brazil
Serbia
0
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
0
wales
Iran
2
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
1
qatar
Senegal
3
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
1
netherlands
Ecuador
1
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
0
england
USA
0
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
0
tunisia
Australia
1
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
2
poland
Saudi Arabia
0
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
2
france
Denmark
1
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Mexico
0
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
0
japan
Costa Rica
1
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
0
belgium
Morocco
2
27 Nov | 21:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
4
croatia
Canada
1
28 Nov | 00:30 am
spain
Spain
1
spain
Germany
1
28 Nov | 15:30 pm
cameroon
Cameroon
3
cameroon
Serbia
3
28 Nov | 18:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
2
south korea
Ghana
3
28 Nov | 21:30 pm
brazil
Brazil
1
brazil
Switzerland
0
29 Nov | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
2
portugal
Uruguay
0

FIFA World Cup 2022: Protester With Rainbow Flag Runs Onto The Field During Portugal Vs Uruguay Game

A protester was seen running onto the field with a rainbow flag, wearing a t-shirt that read 'Save Ukraine' on the front and 'Respect for Iranian Women' on the back.

A protester stormed the pitch with a rainbow flag at the Portugal Vs Uruguay game.
A protester stormed the pitch with a rainbow flag at the Portugal Vs Uruguay game. Twitter/@rezahakbari
img
AP
UPDATED 29 Nov 2022 8:41 am

A protester ran onto the field Monday carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said “SAVE UKRAINE” on the front and “RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN” on the back during a World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay. (More Football News)

Security officials chased the protester down and the flag was dropped on the field before the person was escorted away. The referee then picked up the flag and left it on the sideline, where it stayed for a few moments before a worker came and collected it.

The protester was ushered away through a tunnel. It wasn’t immediately clear if the person faced any charges or had been detained by police.

Thierry De Backer, FIFA’s media officer at the game, told The Associated Press he had “no idea” what happened to the protester. Local Qatari organizers would not comment.

In the first week of the tournament in Qatar, seven European teams lost the battle to wear multi-colored “One Love” armbands during World Cup matches. Fans also complained they weren’t allowed to bring items with rainbow colors, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, into the stadiums of the conservative Islamic emirate.

Qatar’s laws against gay sex and treatment of LGBTQ people were flashpoints in the run-up to the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East. Qatar has said everyone was welcome, including LGBTQ fans, but that visitors should respect the nation’s culture.

The incident occurred during the second half of the game at Lusail Stadium.

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who scored both goals in his team’s 2-0 win, said he was so focused on the game that he didn’t really notice what the protester’s intent was, and that he thought the protester might have wanted to take a picture with Cristiano Ronaldo, his star teammate.

“To be honest I didn’t really see what was the message that was trying to be conveyed,” Fernandes said through a translator. “But we’ve already spoken about that many times. ... We respect all human rights but those are political issues where we unfortunately don’t really have much strength, where we can’t really change anything.”

Before the World Cup started, Fernandes said soccer should be “for everyone,” adding that he wasn’t happy about workers who died building stadiums in Qatar.

Tags
Sports Fifa Qatar World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 Football One Love Campaign Uruguay National Football Team Portugal National Football Team Qatar Bruno Fernandes Thierry De Backer
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany Charged In Disciplinary Case By FIFA

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ecuador Fret Over Enner Valencia's Knee Injury Before Senegal Game

FIFA World Cup 2022: Louis Van Gaal's Netherlands Within Touching Distance Of Entering The Knockout Stage

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch Portugal Vs Uruguay, Group H Match Live

FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal Vs Uruguay Preview: Portugal Get A Chance To Avenge 2018 Loss

Here's What Lionel Messi's Former Youth Team Skipper Had To Say About Him

FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain Coach Luis Enrique Remembers His Late Daughter On 'Special Day'

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany Snatch A Late Draw Against Spain

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia's 4-1 Win Eliminates Canada From The Competition

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: England Striker Harry Kane...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Protester With Rainbow Flag...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal...