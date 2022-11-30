Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco Eye A Place In Round Of 16, Canada Seek Consolation Win

30 Nov | 20:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
france
France
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
australia
Australia
denmark
Denmark
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
argentina
Argentina
01 Dec | 00:30 am
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
mexico
Mexico
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
belgium
Belgium
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
canada
Canada
morocco
Morocco
02 Dec | 00:30 am
japan
Japan
spain
Spain
02 Dec | 00:30 am
costa rica
Costa Rica
germany
Germany
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
portugal
Portugal
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
ghana
Ghana
uruguay
Uruguay
Full Table
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Poland 2 1 1 0 2 4
Argentina 2 1 0 1 1 3
Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Mexico 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 2 2 0 0 4 6
Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3
Denmark 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 2 1 1 0 7 4
Japan 2 1 0 1 0 3
Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 -6 3
Germany 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Croatia 2 1 1 0 3 4
Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Canada 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 6
Switzerland 2 1 0 1 0 3
Cameroon 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Serbia 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 2 2 0 0 3 6
Ghana 2 1 0 1 0 3
South Korea 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Uruguay 2 0 1 1 -2 1

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco Eye A Place In Round Of 16, Canada Seek Consolation Win

Morocco would advance with a victory or a draw on Thursday night, and also could reach the round of 16 with a defeat depending on the result of Belgium's match with Croatia.

Morocco players celebrate after their 2-0 win over Belgium on Sunday.
Morocco players celebrate after their 2-0 win over Belgium on Sunday. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 30 Nov 2022 4:53 pm

Morocco is seeking to reach the World Cup's knockout stage for the first time since 1986. Canada, already eliminated, is hoping to leave Qatar with its first win. (More Football Win)

Morocco would advance with a victory or a draw on Thursday night, and also could reach the round of 16 with a defeat depending on the result of Belgium's match with Croatia.

The Atlas Lions opened with a 0-0 tie against Croatia before upsetting second-ranked Belgium 2-0 on goals by Romain Saïss and Zakaria Aboukhlal.

“We are a very difficult team to beat,” said coach Walid Regragui, who replaced Vahid Halilhodžic in August. “We've matched two of the best teams in the world. That's what we need to continue.”

Morocco would play Spain, Germany, Japan or Costa Rica in the start of the knockout stage. The North African team advanced in 1986 with 0-0 draws against Poland and England, followed by a 3-1 win over Portugal. West Germany won the round of 16 match 1-0 when Lothar Matthäus scored on a 30-yard free kick in the 88th minute.

Morocco and Canada have met once previously, a 4-0 victory by the Atlas Lions in a 2016 friendly as Hakim Ziyech scored twice.

Ziyech, a 29-year-old Chelsea midfielder, was dropped by Halilhodzic but returned to the national team in September under Regragui after a 15-month absence.

“A lot of people talk about him, about he is a crazy guy, he is a difficult guy to manage, he can't help the team,” Regragui said. “For me, what I say, when you give him the love, the confidence, he can die for you. And it's what I give him. ... He is a big player, playing on a big team in Europe and you see he is a different player with the national team. All of the coaches give him the confidence, the same with the staff.”

Canada is 0-5 in World Cup play, failing to score in its only other appearance in 1986. After outplaying Belgium for most of their opener this year, but losing 1-0, they took an early lead against Croatia but lost 4-1.

Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first World Cup goal, putting it ahead 68 seconds in with the fastest goal of this year's tournament. 

“There's a lot for us to play for,” Canada coach John Herdman said. “We came here to make history. The first game, they said they wanted to show fearless(ness) and entertain. They did that. The second game, they said they wanted to score goals, and if those goals were enough to win a match, then that would have been us with three points, but it wasn't. So this last game is about getting a result and winning for Canada and really making this country believe we're in the right direction for 2026.”

Canada will co-host the next World Cup with the U.S. and Mexico.

Canadian midfielder Stephen Eustáquio left at halftime against Croatia because of a hamstring injury.

Tags
Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Morocco National Football Team Canada National Football Team Walid Regragui Romain Saïss Zakaria Aboukhlal Hakim Ziyech Alphonso Davies John Herdman
Advertisement

Other top stories

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch Wales Vs England Group B Match Live

FIFA World Cup 2022: England Striker Harry Kane Available For Wales Clash

FIFA World Cup 2022: Protester With Rainbow Flag Runs Onto The Field During Portugal Vs Uruguay Game

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Win Against Uruguay To Confirm Round Of 16 Berth

FIFA World Cup 2022: Casemiro Helps Brazil Edge Past Switzerland To Enter Round Of 16

To Sing Or Not To Sing: Iran’s Dilemma Before High-Voltage Game Against USA In The World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar Stays Back At Team Hotel To Receive Treatment

FIFA World Cup 2022: Mohammed Kudus' Brace Helps Ghana Come Out On Top Against South Korea

FIFA World Cup 2022: 8.9 Million Viewers Turn Up To Stream Argentina Vs Mexico In USA

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: In Protest-Riven Iran, Some...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco Eye A Place In Round...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Rainbow Items Are Allowed At...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022, Japan Vs Spain Preview: Luis...