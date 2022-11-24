FIFA World Cup 2022: Michy Batshuayi Goal Secures Narrow 1-0 Win Over Canada

Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
cameroon
Cameroon
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
south korea
South Korea
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
ghana
Ghana
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
serbia
Serbia
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
iran
Iran
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
senegal
Senegal
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
ecuador
Ecuador
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
usa
USA
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
australia
Australia
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
denmark
Denmark
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 1 1 0 0 4 3
USA 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wales 1 0 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 3
Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 1
Poland 1 0 1 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 1 1 0 0 3 3
Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1
Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Australia 1 0 0 1 -3 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 1 1 0 0 7 3
Japan 1 1 0 0 1 3
Costa Rica 0 0 1 -7 0
Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 3
Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1
Canada 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0

FIFA World Cup 2022: Michy Batshuayi Goal Secures Narrow 1-0 Win Over Canada

Canada lost to Belgium in the first game of their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign as they are yet to win their first ever World Cup game.

Michy Batshuayi scored in the 44th minute of the game for Belgium.
Michy Batshuayi scored in the 44th minute of the game for Belgium. Twitter/@StatmanDave
img
AP
UPDATED 24 Nov 2022 8:26 am

Kevin De Bruyne threw his hands up in disgust as another pass went astray. Eden Hazard was easily knocked off the ball. Michy Batshuayi was hauled off by his angry coach after a lazy flick to no one at all. (More Football News | Results )

Belgium didn’t live up to the hype of being the second-ranked team despite starting the World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Canada on Wednesday.

Thibaut Courtois saved an early penalty and Batshuayi scored the only goal at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium to spoil the North American team’s return to the tournament after 36 years.

Aside from the result, there was little for the Belgians to celebrate, with De Bruyne — one of the world’s best players — mocking the decision to name him player of the match.

“No, I don’t think I played a great game,” a miserable-looking De Bruyne said after being told of his award. “I don’t know why I got the trophy — maybe it’s because of my name.”

Belgium’s aging team was outplayed at times by Canada, which has yet to collect a point or even score a goal in four World Cup matches — including the three games from its debut in 1986.

This should have been the game the Canadians broke that run. Alphonso Davies, the star of Canada’s team, squandered the best chance when his penalty was blocked by Courtois, one of 21 shots taken compared to Belgium’s nine.

“They showed tonight they do belong here,” Canada coach John Herdman said of his players.

One moment of class in the 44th minute wound up deciding the game. It wasn’t from one of De Bruyne’s brilliant through-balls or Hazard’s mazy dribbles, but instead a simple long ball over the top of Canada’s defense by center back Toby Alderweireld.

It split the defense and Batshuayi ran through, letting the ball bounce twice before guiding a left-footed finish into the far corner.

“Delighted that, without being ourselves, we won the game,” Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said.

Martinez said it was his team’s worst performance on a technical level since he took charge more than six years ago.

“But was it the worst game?” he added. “No. Because it’s a win.”

There were six players in their 30s in Belgium’s starting lineup, four of them having accrued more than 100 international appearances. Courtois and De Bruyne might reach three figures at this World Cup, in what looks like being a last hurrah for this group of players often described as a “golden generation.”

The absence of Romelu Lukaku — a prolific scorer and big presence up front — is a huge blow to Martinez, with Batshuayi failing to impress as his backup aside from his well-taken goal.

Lukaku, who has a left thigh injury, could potentially miss the entire group stage.

With De Bruyne’s passing unusually poor, all the best moves came from a mobile and attacking Canada team in front of their loud, Maple Leaf-waving fans.

Davies stood out with his driving runs from left back but ruined his performance with his failure from the spot. Herdman had no complaints about Davies taking the kick, even though Jonathan David typically takes them for French club Lille.

“It’s a big moment for any player. You are carrying the weight of a nation,” Herdman said. “When you have an $85 million player, let him pick the ball up and take it.”

Canada had 14 shots in the first half alone, the most by a team at the World Cup without scoring in 16 years.

Tags
Sports Fifa FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Canada National Football Team Belgium National Football Team Michy Batshuayi Alphonso Davies Belgium Vs Canada Thibaut Courtois Football
Advertisement

Other top stories

What Next For Cristiano Ronaldo After Manchester United Contract Termination?

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Son Heung-Min Likely To Play Uruguay Wearing A Protective Mask

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Raring To Show His Form In Portugal's Opening Match

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lucas Hernandez Of France To Miss Remaining Matches Due To Injury

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: World Cup Ticket Woes Continue For Fans For Second Straight Day

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia Fans Rejoice After Shock World Cup Win Over Argentina

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Players Not To Be Blamed For Qatar WC, Says Joshua Kimmich

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Show Class In 4-1 Comeback Against Australia

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Robert Lewandowski Misses Penalty As Mexico And Poland Play Out A 0-0 Draw

Sports

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium Minister Hadja...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar Remains Silent...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Canada Have To Wait Longer...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Michy Batshuayi Goal Secures...