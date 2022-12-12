Monday, Dec 12, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIFA World Cup 2022: Jurgen Klinsmann Opines On World Cup Exits Of Brazil, England

14 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
croatia
Croatia
15 Dec | 00:30 am
france
France
morocco
Morocco
Full Table
11 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
1
england
France
2
10 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
1
morocco
Portugal
0
10 Dec | 00:30 am
netherlands
Netherlands
2
netherlands
Argentina
2
09 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
1
croatia
Brazil
1
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
6
portugal
Switzerland
1
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Spain
0
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
4
brazil
South Korea
1
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
1
japan
Croatia
1
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
3
england
Senegal
0
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
3
france
Poland
1
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022: Jurgen Klinsmann Opines On World Cup Exits Of Brazil, England

Brazil was eliminated from the World Cup in a penalty shootout that started within minutes of the team's lead being wiped out in a 1-1 draw with Croatia whereas England lost to France.

Neymar (L) was inconsolable as his WC dream ended against Croatia.
Neymar (L) was inconsolable as his WC dream ended against Croatia. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 12 Dec 2022 10:14 pm

Missed penalty kicks cost both Brazil and England in their World Cup quarterfinal losses, and FIFA analyst Jurgen Klinsmann shared his theories on both matches on Monday. (More Football News)

Brazil had too little time to adjust mentally after a 117th-minute equalizing goal by Croatia and then left it too late to use Neymar in the shootout, Klinsmann said.

Harry Kane, however, had too much time, the 1990 World Cup winner with West Germany said. The England forward had to wait more than two minutes for a video review before sending his attempt high over the France goal late in the game in the 2-1 loss.

“There is far too much time passing with VAR checks,” Klinsmann said, suggesting the England captain was “overthinking” when he finally stepped up to take the penalty. “If Harry had the chance maybe just to put the ball down and shoot it, no big deal.

“You get to the point you don't execute the penalty any more the way you would have done it maybe right after the whistle,” the German great said at a FIFA briefing to analyze the World Cup so far.

Brazil was eliminated from the World Cup in a penalty shootout that started within minutes of the team's lead being wiped out in a 1-1 draw with Croatia.

“There was no time any more to settle and get balanced again,” Klinsmann said, adding Brazil could not “approach the penalty shootout with positivity in your mind.”

The penalties started with Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saving an attempt from Brazil forward Rodrygo. Neymar was apparently slated to take Brazil's fifth kick but he never got the chance because Croatia won the shootout 4-2.

“Set the tone with the best penalty taker you have and then go down the rankings,” Klinsmann said. “Maybe that was another reason why (Brazil lost).”

The overall save rate for goalkeepers facing penalties in Qatar was up to 34% compared to 25% four years ago in Russia, FIFA goalkeeping analyst Pascal Zuberbühler noted.

The former Switzerland international said goalkeepers had adapted well to a recent rule change requiring them to keep part of one foot touching the goal line before a penalty is taken.

“It is all about the timing and the first good step,” Zuberbühler said, with goalkeepers able to advance 1.5 meters (yards) toward the ball when a penalty is taken.

Tags
Sports Fifa FIFA World Cup 2022 FIFA Brazil National Football Team England National Football Team Football Neymar Harry Kane Sports News
Advertisement

Other top stories

US Sports Writer Grant Wahl Dies At FIFA World Cup Match In Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar Says No Guarantee That He Will Play For Brazil Again

FIFA World Cup 2022: Emiliano Martinez Is Argentina's Shootout Hero Again In Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: England Out To Stop France's 'Irresistible Force' Kylian Mbappe

FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands Vs Argentina, Quarterfinals: Lionel Messi, Argentina Survive After Match Goes Into Penalty Shootout

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar Equals Pelé's All-Time Goal Record For Brazil

FIFA World Cup 2022. Croatia Vs Brazil, Quarterfinals: Croatia Beat Brazil In Penalty Shootout, Advance To Semifinal

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Did Not Threaten to Leave, Says Portugal Coach Fernando Santos

FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal Vs Morocco, Quarterfinals Preview: Portugal Aim To End To Morocco's Dream Run

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Jurgen Klinsmann Opines On...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Aurelien Tchouameni Shows At...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia Aim To End Lionel...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe To Face Good...

Advertisement