FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana Prepare For South Korea Challenge After Loss To Portugal

Live
croatia
Croatia
canada
Canada
28 Nov | 00:30 am
spain
Spain
germany
Germany
28 Nov | 15:30 pm
cameroon
Cameroon
serbia
Serbia
28 Nov | 18:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
ghana
Ghana
28 Nov | 21:30 pm
brazil
Brazil
switzerland
Switzerland
29 Nov | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
uruguay
Uruguay
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
ecuador
Ecuador
senegal
Senegal
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
qatar
Qatar
30 Nov | 00:30 am
iran
Iran
usa
USA
30 Nov | 00:30 am
wales
Wales
england
England
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
france
France
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 4
Ecuador 2 1 1 0 2 4
Senegal 2 1 0 1 0 3
Qatar 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 2 1 1 0 4 4
Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3
USA 2 0 2 0 0 2
Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Poland 2 1 1 0 2 4
Argentina 2 1 0 1 1 3
Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Mexico 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 2 2 0 0 4 6
Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3
Denmark 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 1 1 0 0 7 3
Japan 2 1 0 1 0 3
Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 -6 3
Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Canada 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Serbia 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 1 1 0 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
2
brazil
Serbia
0
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
0
wales
Iran
2
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
1
qatar
Senegal
3
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
1
netherlands
Ecuador
1
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
0
england
USA
0
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
0
tunisia
Australia
1
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
2
poland
Saudi Arabia
0
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
2
france
Denmark
1
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Mexico
0
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
0
japan
Costa Rica
1
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
0
belgium
Morocco
2

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana Prepare For South Korea Challenge After Loss To Portugal

All five of the African teams were winless in their first group matches, but Tunisia rebounded with a victory over Qatar in its second game.

Ghana players acknowledge fans after their loss to Portugal.
Ghana players acknowledge fans after their loss to Portugal. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 27 Nov 2022 9:09 pm

Ghana coach Otto Addo has been impressed with Son Heung-min ever since he coached the South Korea forward at the youth level. (More Football News)

The two will be reunited on Monday when Ghana meets South Korea in Group H at the World Cup at Education City Stadium.

Addo was working for German club Hamburg when he first encountered Son, who he recommended for the first team.

“He's very, very disciplined. So he became so good because he worked hard for it. This is what I hoped for, and I expected it," Addo said Sunday before the match.

He added with a smile: "I always wish him all the best, except tomorrow."

Son and the South Koreans challenged Uruguay in their tough Group H opener, coming away with a 0-0 draw.

Son personified that bravery, wearing a mask to protect a broken left eye socket and cheered on by fans wearing Batman masks. He was injured playing for Tottenham on Nov. 2 in a Champions League match against Marseille that limited his training in the runup to the World Cup.

“It's not about being worried or not as far as Son is concerned, he was recently injured and he was trying to feel comfortable with the face mask," South Korea coach Paulo Bento said. 

"He needed to feel at ease with his teammates and his opponents.”

Bento said winger Hwang Hee-chan was still struggling with a hamstring injury and would not play against Canada.

Addo, who played for Ghana, is one of five African coaches leading the five African teams at the World Cup in Qatar. He joins Cameroon's Rigobert Song, Senegal's Aliou Cisse, Morocco's Walid Regragui and Tunisia's Jalel Kadri.

“I think this is a very big step for Africa. In the previous years, there were not so many coaches, so its a big task for Africa to develop more coaches — not only to coach African teams, but to coach other teams, teams in Europe, and I think the world is lacking this,” Addo said.

Ghana heads into Tuesday's match against South Korea after losing to Portugal 3-2 in its opener. All five of the African teams were winless in their first group matches, but Tunisia rebounded with a victory over Qatar in its second game.

“Everybody still has chances, some more, some less, but I'm hoping and praying at least one or two (African) teams can advance to the next stage,” said Addo, who played for Ghana when the country made its first appearance in the World Cup in 2006.

At the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Ghana became the third African nation to make it to the quarterfinals. No African team has reached the semifinals at soccer's biggest tournament.

The Black Stars are the youngest team at the World Cup, with an average age of 24 years, 4 months. So it was encouraging that they held their own against Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo, whose 65th-minute penalty made him the first male player to score at five World Cups.

Afterward, Addo called the penalty “a special gift from the referee” but on Sunday he was eager to move on.

“It's in the past,” he said. “It's gone. It's over. We can't change it.”

Veteran captain Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari scored for Ghana against Portugal. Ayew was also on the Ghana team that went to the quarterfinals at the 2010 World Cup. Ghana was eliminated in the group stage at the 2014 tournament and did not make the field for Russia in 2018.

“Of course, we are aware they have high-quality players, Andre Ayew is one of them with all the experience he has over the years,” Bento said. 

"Of course, we need to neutralize these (good) players and he's very skillful with a lot of experience. But we need to view Ghana as a collective.”

With the win, Portugal leads Group H going into the second set of group matches. Ghana sits at the bottom and would be eliminated if it loses to South Korea.

South Korea is making its sixth straight World Cup appearance. The team lost to Turkey in the third-place match as co-hosts at the 2002 World Cup.

Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Ghana National Football Team South Korea National Football Team Otto Addo Son Heung-min Paulo Bento Andre Ayew Osman Bukari
