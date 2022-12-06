Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany's Managing Director Oliver Bierhoff Resigns After World Cup Debacle

06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
spain
Spain
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
switzerland
Switzerland
Full Table
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
4
brazil
South Korea
1
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
1
japan
Croatia
1
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
3
england
Senegal
0
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
3
france
Poland
1
04 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Australia
1
03 Dec | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
3
netherlands
USA
1
03 Dec | 00:30 am
cameroon
Cameroon
1
cameroon
Brazil
0
03 Dec | 00:30 am
serbia
Serbia
2
serbia
Switzerland
3
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
ghana
Ghana
0
ghana
Uruguay
2
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
2
south korea
Portugal
1
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany's Managing Director Oliver Bierhoff Resigns After World Cup Debacle

Germany Managing director Oliver Bierhoff has resigned after Germany's poor show at two consecutive world cups.

Germany have crashed out in the group stages of the last two FIFA World Cups.
Germany have crashed out in the group stages of the last two FIFA World Cups. Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit
img
AP
UPDATED 06 Dec 2022 9:27 am

Oliver Bierhoff is the first managerial casualty of Germany’s early World Cup exit after agreeing to resign as managing director of the country’s national soccer teams and academy. (More Football News)

The German soccer federation said on Monday that Bierhoff agreed to prematurely end his contract. It was due to run through the 2024 European Championship.

Germany is set to host that tournament but there are concerns about the team’s direction after a second successive World Cup exit at the group stage coming after its second-round exit from the European Championship last year.

Bierhoff had a management role with the federation for 18 years since becoming manager of the men’s national team in 2004, two years after the former forward’s last game for Germany. He took over all of the national teams and academy in 2018 and received another promotion this year.

“Bierhoff has done a great job,” federation president Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement. “Even if the last tournaments fell short of the sporting goals, he stands for great moments. His work will always be associated with the World Cup success in Brazil.”

Bierhoff was credited with playing a key role in Germany’s 2014 World Cup win by setting the team up at Campo Bahia, a resort in the northeast of Brazil where coach Joachim Löw was able to foster a winning team spirit among his happy players.

But subsequent attempts to provide a similar team camp failed to yield the same results. Germany crashed out of the 2018 World Cup as defending champion at the first hurdle and has underperformed since.

“In the past four years we haven’t been able to build on previous successes and give the fans reason to celebrate again. Some decisions that we were convinced of did not turn out to be the right ones,” Bierhoff said in the federation statement. “No one regrets that more than me. I take responsibility for that.”

As a player, Bierhoff scored 37 times in 70 games for Germany, including two as a substitute to help Germany defeat the Czech Republic 2-1 in the Euro 1996 final.

Before flying home last Friday after Germany’s latest World Cup flop, Neuendorf said he wanted the sporting management of Bierhoff and coach Hansi Flick to present him this week with a sporting analysis of the tournament in Qatar and offer recommendations leading up to Euro 2024 in Germany.

Flick’s future as coach remains uncertain. The federation said its committee will discuss a succession plan for Bierhoff.

Tags
Sports Fifa FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Football Germany National Football Team Oliver Bierhoff Hansi Flick DFB Joachim Low
img
Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book.
Advertisement

Other top stories

Olivier Giroud Breaks Thierry Henry's Record To Become France's All-Time Leading Goalscorer

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Olivier Giroud Breaks Record, Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace As France Reach Quarterfinals

FIFA World Cup 2022, Japan Vs Croatia, Round Of 16 Preview: Japan Plan To Display Samurai Spirit To Progress In The Competition

FIFA World Cup 2022: Arsene Wenger Takes A Dig At Protesting Teams For Subpar Performance

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar In Contention For Brazil's Round Of 16 Match Against South Korea

FIFA World Cup 2022: What's In Store For The Socceroos After Their World Cup Exit?

FIFA World Cup 2022: Julián Álvarez Learning Under Biggest Stars And Flourishing

FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans' Sartorial Fashion Draws Qatari Ire, Praise In Other Countries

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Vs Poland Preview

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany's Managing Director...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Merciless...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: USA's Loss To The...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Dominik...

Advertisement