FIFA World Cup 2022: Diego Maradona's Absence 'Strange' For Lionel Messi, Argentina

26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
australia
Australia
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
denmark
Denmark
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
mexico
Mexico
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
costa rica
Costa Rica
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
morocco
Morocco
27 Nov | 21:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
canada
Canada
28 Nov | 00:30 am
spain
Spain
germany
Germany
28 Nov | 15:30 pm
cameroon
Cameroon
serbia
Serbia
28 Nov | 18:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
ghana
Ghana
28 Nov | 21:30 pm
brazil
Brazil
switzerland
Switzerland
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 2 1 1 0 2 4
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 4
Senegal 2 1 0 1 0 3
Qatar 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 2 1 1 0 4 4
USA 2 0 2 0 0 2
Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1
Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 3
Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 1
Poland 1 0 1 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 1 1 0 0 3 3
Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1
Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Australia 1 0 0 1 -3 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 1 1 0 0 7 3
Japan 1 1 0 0 1 3
Costa Rica 1 0 1 -7 0
Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 3
Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1
Canada 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Serbia 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 1 1 0 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
2
brazil
Serbia
0
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
0
wales
Iran
2
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
1
qatar
Senegal
3
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
1
netherlands
Ecuador
1
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
0
england
USA
0

FIFA World Cup 2022: Diego Maradona's Absence 'Strange' For Lionel Messi, Argentina

For the first time since the 1978 World Cup, Argentina is without Diego Maradona on football's biggest stage.

Lionel Messi shared on his Instagram paying tribute to the late legend.
Lionel Messi shared on his Instagram paying tribute to the late legend. Instagram
img
AP
UPDATED 26 Nov 2022 9:47 am

For the first time since the 1978 World Cup, Argentina is without Diego Maradona on soccer’s biggest stage. The team could use him more than ever as the South American team is off to a rocky start at the tournament. (More Football News)

Friday marked the second anniversary of Maradona’s death, and both Argentina and FIFA commemorated the day in Qatar.

A few thousand Argentina fans gathered at Doha’s historic Souq Waqif market to honor Maradona and show their support to the national team. They filled the streets with the blue-and-white Argentina flag and constantly chanted Maradona songs.

“We miss him too much. He was always there for us,” 64-year-old Julio Valsi said. “But we can still feel him. I’m sure he will be looking over the national team from wherever he is. We need him to help us right now.”

It’s already a strange World Cup for Argentina even without Maradona.

Lionel Messi is making what is expected to be his final appearance at the World Cup and the team lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in one of the tournament’s biggest upsets.

“We hope that some of Maradona’s bravery will somehow help our team in this difficult moment,” said 56-year-old Claudio Martin.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said before Saturday’s decisive match against Mexico that he hoped to “bring some joy to Maradona if he is looking down at us from the sky.”

“Every time we see images of him, it’s unbelievable he is not here with us,” he said.

Maradona, his nation’s beloved soccer “God,” had been a presence for Argentina at every World Cup since 1982 as a player, coach and elder statesman.

Maradona died at age 60 on Nov. 25, 2020, a date most Argentines will never forget. He passed away while under hospital care in his home following brain surgery, and judicial authorities continue to investigate if medical negligence was involved.

Several tributes were dedicated to Maradona before the 2022 World Cup, both in Argentina and in Qatar.

“Diego is immortal, he is still with us,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Friday in front of a real-size statue of Maradona unveiled at an event in Qatar organized by South American soccer confederation CONMEBOL.

“What this man has done to get people to fall in love with this sport, maybe nobody else has been able to do,” he said.

Infantino said that at every World Cup going forward will be a day reserved to celebrate Maradona.

“Everyone knows about the unique sincerity and charisma that Diego had,” Infantino said. “He was a great leader in Argentina, South America and the entire world. We have to keep celebrating him.”

Several former Argentina teammates of Maradona were at the event in Qatar.

In Buenos Aires, a huge mural had already emerged of Maradona wearing a national team jersey and holding his right hand in a fist, a defiant expression on his face. The massive piece of artwork climbs 148 feet high and 131 feet wide (45 meters by 40 meters) and was painted on the side of a 14-story building in the Argentine capital.

Another mural with images of Maradona was put together in Doha not too many kilometers (miles) from where Messi and Argentina were shocked by Saudi Arabia in the team’s first group stage match.

Messi, playing in his fifth World Cup, had told FIFA ahead of the Qatar tournament that it was “strange, different” not to see Maradona in the tribunes or the “people going crazy when he appears.” He said he felt Maradona would always “be present somewhere.”

Maradona played in four World Cups from 1982 to 1994, and was the coach of the national team in 2010.

Some of his best — and worst — moments came at the World Cup, from the “Hand of God” goal against England in 1986 to his failed doping test that got him expelled from the tournament in 1994.

Maradona led Argentina to the title in 1986, when his hand goal in the quarterfinals against England became one of the greatest — and most controversial ones — in tournament history. In that same match, he also scored one of the best World Cup goals ever after a run past opponents that began on Argentina’s own field.

Not long before the 2022 World Cup kicked off, the Argentine soccer association received the original shirt that Maradona wore in the 1986 tournament as a gift from Germany great Lothar Matthaus, who exchanged jerseys with Maradona after Argentina’s 3-2 win at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

As Argentina’s coach in 2010 in South Africa, Maradona led the national team to the quarterfinals, when it was eliminated by Germany.

One of the most disturbing images of the star at a World Cup came eight years later in Russia, when an overweight and somewhat disoriented Maradona collapsed at the stadium in St. Petersburg following a 2-1 victory over Nigeria, when Messi scored one of the goals.

The 35-year-old Messi likely won’t be back for another World Cup four years from now. And if he can’t find a way to lead this year’s team to a good result against Mexico, Argentina’s first World Cup without Maradona will come to an end without Messi as well.

Tags
Sports Fifa Lionel Messi Argentina National Football Team Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Diego Maradona Instagram Qatar Lionel Scaloni
