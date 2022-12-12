Monday, Dec 12, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia Aim To End Lionel Messi's World Cup Dream

14 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
croatia
Croatia
15 Dec | 00:30 am
france
France
morocco
Morocco
Full Table
11 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
1
england
France
2
10 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
1
morocco
Portugal
0
10 Dec | 00:30 am
netherlands
Netherlands
2
netherlands
Argentina
2
09 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
1
croatia
Brazil
1
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
6
portugal
Switzerland
1
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Spain
0
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
4
brazil
South Korea
1
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
1
japan
Croatia
1
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
3
england
Senegal
0
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
3
france
Poland
1
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia Aim To End Lionel Messi's World Cup Dream

Croatia will take on Lionel Messi's Argentina in the semifinal as Zlatko Dalic's men aim for a second successive World Cup final.

Croatia are aiming to make to the second successive world cup final.
Croatia are aiming to make to the second successive world cup final. Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
img
AP
UPDATED 12 Dec 2022 12:39 pm

Croatia has already ended Neymar's World Cup dream. Now it hopes to do the same to Lionel Messi. Croatia, runner-up in 2018, is the next obstacle for Argentina to overcome on Tuesday in the semifinals as Messi aims to win the one major trophy that has eluded him. (More Football News)

But Croatia, which lost to France in the final in Russia, is on its own mission to go one step further this time around. 

"I don't think we need to fear anybody. We need to look at ourselves to play our best game," Croatia defender Josip Juranovic said Sunday. 

"I would say the secret of our success is our togetherness, our unity. The fact that we act and play as a family."

Neymar was left in tears after Croatia beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw through extra time in their quarterfinal match. 

Messi has been in inspired form during Argentina's run to the semifinals, scoring four goals in five games. His assist for Nahuel Molina against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals was a moment of magic from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Messi appears to have taken it on himself to lead his country to its third World Cup triumph and a first since 1986. 

Argentina last reached the final in 2014 — losing 1-0 to Germany at the Maracana Stadium in Brazil. That was as close as Messi has come to lifting soccer's biggest trophy and he is just one game away from having another shot at it. Croatia appears calm for now ahead of the game at Lusail Stadium.

"We don't have a specific plan, at least not yet, for stopping Lionel Messi," Croatia striker Bruno Petkovic said.  "Usually we don't concentrate on just stopping one player but the whole team. 

"The way we approach that is we need to stop them as a team. Not by man marking or some kind of similar tactics. Argentina is not only Messi." 

One of Croatia's main strengths is a midfield led by Real Madrid star Luka Modric. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic described it as the best midfield in the world after beating Brazil, adding that it "paralysed" Neymar and Brazil. 

"I think Mateo (Kovacic), Luka (Modric) and Marcelo (Brozovic) are the best Croatian midfield in history," Juranovic added. "When you pass them the ball it's safer than having your money in the bank. Everything gets real easy when you play with them."

Tags
Sports Fifa FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Football Croatia National Football Team Argentina National Football Team Lionel Messi Mateo Kovacic Luka Modric Marcelo Brozovic Josip Juranovic
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Emiliano Martinez Is Argentina's Shootout Hero Again In Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: England Out To Stop France's 'Irresistible Force' Kylian Mbappe

FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands Vs Argentina, Quarterfinals: Lionel Messi, Argentina Survive After Match Goes Into Penalty Shootout

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar Equals Pelé's All-Time Goal Record For Brazil

FIFA World Cup 2022. Croatia Vs Brazil, Quarterfinals: Croatia Beat Brazil In Penalty Shootout, Advance To Semifinal

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Did Not Threaten to Leave, Says Portugal Coach Fernando Santos

FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal Vs Morocco, Quarterfinals Preview: Portugal Aim To End To Morocco's Dream Run

FIFA World Cup 2022: Team Of Round Of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022: Remarkable Journey Of Youssouf Fofana From Serving Pizzas To Delivering Crosses At The World Cup

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia Aim To End Lionel...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe To Face Good...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Says His...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate Wants Time...

Advertisement