FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Gambles On Qatar World Cup To Restore Pride

Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
ecuador
Ecuador
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
iran
Iran
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
netherlands
Netherlands
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
wales
Wales
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
tunisia
Tunisia
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
poland
Poland
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
australia
Australia
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
croatia
Croatia
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
japan
Japan
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
costa rica
Costa Rica
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
canada
Canada
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
cameroon
Cameroon
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
south korea
South Korea
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
ghana
Ghana
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
serbia
Serbia
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
iran
Iran
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
senegal
Senegal
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
ecuador
Ecuador
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
usa
USA
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
australia
Australia

Results will be available as the tournament starts.

Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ecquador 0 0 0 0 0 0
Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0
USA 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 0 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germnay 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Gambles On Qatar World Cup To Restore Pride

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo will look to deliver the goods at the FIFA World Cup 2022 with after undergoing tumultuous week as far as club football is concerned.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing his fifth World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing his fifth World Cup. File Photo
img
AP
UPDATED 20 Nov 2022 9:09 am

Not for the first time, Cristiano Ronaldo is trusting himself to deliver on the big stage. (More Football News)

A man of seemingly boundless self-belief is struggling to accept the effects of age and banking on the World Cup to launch a glorious final act to his remarkable career.

His explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week has set the stage for a make-or-break few weeks for the 37-year-old Portugal forward and left him with little room to maneuver if it goes wrong.

It’s quite the gamble. But for Ronaldo, who has written his own story in a trophy-laden career, it’s unlikely failure has even been considered.

He has very deliberately ensured the focus is on him in Qatar by waging a public war with Manchester United and putting himself on the market.

The question is whether it is a case of self-belief or self-delusion.

On the evidence of his performances on the field this season, reality has hit him hard. The burst of speed appears to have gone. The energy levels are not the same. And, perhaps most shockingly, that cutting edge just isn’t there.

Of United’s 21 games this season, Ronaldo has been involved in 16 of them and scored only three goals.

Two of those goals were against Moldovan club Sheriff FC in the Europa League — one a penalty. The other was a winner against Everton and marked the 700th of his club career.

Despite the milestone he achieved with that goal in the Premier League, those statistics provide little in the way of evidence that he is about to make an emphatic statement at the World Cup. But to hear him in that interview, it’s clear Ronaldo believes he has been underused and ill-deployed by United manager Erik ten Hag.

The World Cup is his chance to prove that point, because if he carries his club form into the tournament it’s hard to know where he will turn up next.

Even on the back of 24 goals last season he couldn’t secure a move to one of Europe’s leading clubs and there is little to suggest the picture has changed now. His willingness to call out his manager, owners and other players on international TV might make it hard for Ronaldo to attract suitors when the January transfer window opens.

Whether a challenge for the Golden Boot as top scorer in Qatar and a deep run for Portugal would change that remains to be seen. But it is surely his only chance of prolonging his career in elite soccer.

“Maybe it’s good for Manchester and probably is good for me as well to have a new chapter,” he told TalkTV.

The Premier League club responded by saying it had “initiated appropriate steps” following his actions. The termination of his contract is a possible outcome.

Even as a free agent, Ronaldo’s reported salary of about 500,000 pounds ($590,000) per week presents a considerable hurdle for other interested clubs. That’s why it’s so important for him to provide evidence he can still deliver at the highest level.

Yet Ronaldo’s off-field actions have proved more noteworthy. None more so than that interview with Morgan, where he came across as a grumpy old man blaming just about everyone else for his failure to make himself the centerpoint of a team — and possibly a sport — that is moving forward without him.

“It’s the new coaches that are coming around,” he said. “They think they find the last Coca-Cola in the desert.”

That analogy only fed the impression that he — a five-time Ballon d’Or winner who has won five Champions League titles and seven league titles in three different countries — is increasingly a player who is out of touch with the modern game.

Tags
Sports Fifa Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal National Football Team FIFA FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Manchester United English Premier League (EPL) Piers Morgan
Advertisement

Great moments

...

Fifa World Cup 2022: Not Just Beer, There’s A...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Gambles On...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Star Karim Benzema...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: All Eyes On Host Team Amid...

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Star Karim Benzema Ruled Out Of Qatar World Cup With Thigh Injury

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch Qatar Vs Ecuador Group Stage Live

FIFA World Cup 2022: Sale Of Beer With Alcohol Banned At Stadiums

Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo Swansong And How It Can Inspire Two Teams

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: The Young Guns To Watch Out For In Qatar

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Big Talking Points Plaguing Football's Mega Festival In Qatar

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Who Will Prove To Be Dark Horses Of The Tournament?

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Tainted By Blood and Tears of Workers’ Families

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Karim Benzema Eyes Team Glory After Ballon D'Or Triumph

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Criticised For Attempts To Repair Its Image Through Sports

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Here's All You Need To Know About The Coveted Trophy

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain Coach Luis Enrique To Interact With Fans Through Live Streaming

Sports

More FIFA World Cup News