FIFA World Cup 2022: An Inspired Croatia To Take Canada Head On

Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Live
argentina
Argentina
mexico
Mexico
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
costa rica
Costa Rica
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
morocco
Morocco
27 Nov | 21:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
canada
Canada
28 Nov | 00:30 am
spain
Spain
germany
Germany
28 Nov | 15:30 pm
cameroon
Cameroon
serbia
Serbia
28 Nov | 18:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
ghana
Ghana
28 Nov | 21:30 pm
brazil
Brazil
switzerland
Switzerland
29 Nov | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
uruguay
Uruguay
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
ecuador
Ecuador
senegal
Senegal
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
qatar
Qatar
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 2 1 1 0 2 4
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 4
Senegal 2 1 0 1 0 3
Qatar 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 2 1 1 0 4 4
USA 2 0 2 0 0 2
Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1
Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 1
Poland 2 1 1 0 2 4
Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 2 2 0 0 4 6
Denmark 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 1 1 0 0 7 3
Japan 1 1 0 0 1 3
Costa Rica 1 0 1 -7 0
Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 3
Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1
Canada 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Serbia 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 1 1 0 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
2
brazil
Serbia
0
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
0
wales
Iran
2
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
1
qatar
Senegal
3
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
1
netherlands
Ecuador
1
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
0
england
USA
0
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
0
tunisia
Australia
1
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
2
poland
Saudi Arabia
0
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
2
france
Denmark
1

FIFA World Cup 2022: An Inspired Croatia To Take Canada Head On

Canada could be staring at elimination if they lost to Croatia. This will be the first meeting between both teams.

Canada's coach John Herdman interacts with his players after 1-0 loss to Belgium.
Canada's coach John Herdman interacts with his players after 1-0 loss to Belgium. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 27 Nov 2022 12:39 am

Canada had just lost its first World Cup match in 36 years, outplaying Belgium for much of a 1-0 defeat, and an emotional John Herdman revealed in the on-field interview what he had just told his players during a postgame huddle. (More Football News)

“I told them they belong here. And we're going to go and F Croatia," the coach said with a smile, using a single letter to avoid a televised profanity. "That's as simple as it gets.”

His words reveberated all the way to Zagreb as Sunday's Croatia-Canada game approached.

Croatia's 24 Sata (24 Hours) tabloid ran a full page photo of a naked Herdman with Maple Leaf flags over his mouth and private parts and a headline that translated to: “You have the mouth, but do you have the (guts) as well?”

Commenting Saturday on Herdman's words, Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic used the word “respect” 13 times in a 90-second span.

“This way of putting words together is not a sign of respect,” he said through a translator. 

“The way we play, the way we behave and the way we respect all others are the reasons we are worthy of respect.”

Sitting next to Dalic, winger Ivan Perišic said simply: “I second the head coach and I cannot wait for the match to begin.”

Speaking before Dalic, Herdman used humor in an attempt to defuse tensions.

“When you get a text from your wife telling me you need to start working out before you get home, yeah, you think you know something's going on,” Herdman said, noting the newspaper image was of a trimmer midsection than his own.

“My wife's coming after you guys,” he told a reporter from that Croatian paper, laughing. "She wishes she got that guy. I've got a bit more of a belly than that. I've been eating too much.”

On Thursday, Herdman had explained what his intent was.

"You say those things in an impassioned moment trying to inspire your team in a huddle, and when you're asked the question what you said in that huddle, yeah, it was what I said,” he said. 

“It's not massively respectful to Croatian people and the Croatian national team. I understand very well where they're at on the world stage. But in that moment, you've taken your men to that next place,” he added.

Playing Croatia for the first time, Canada could be eliminated with another defeat.

Croatia, which lost the 2018 final to France, is the world's 12th-ranked team and opened with a 0-0 draw against Morocco. Star Luka Modric, playing what is likely his last World Cup at age 37, put a first-half shot over the crossbar.

Canada has played just four World Cup games in its history and still is searching for its first goal. The Canadians outshot the Belgians 21-9 but gave up a 44th-minute goal to Michy Batshuayi from a long pass on a counter. Alphonso Davies had a chance to put Canada ahead in the 11th minute but his penalty kick was saved by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

“We know exactly what our slingshot is and we've got to be ready to attack that across different games now because, as I say, the cover's off from Canada," Herdman said. 

”I think people come into this game, the next games respecting us a little bit more."

Captain Atiba Hutchinson, at 39 the only member of the current roster alive when Canada went 0-3 at the 1986 World Cup, can make his 100th international appearance Sunday — Julian de Guzman is second with 89.

Midfielder Jonathan Osorio is looking forward to facing the last World Cup's runner-up.

“We like to play the best,” he said after the Belgium match. “We're excited for the challenge.”

Tags
Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 John Herdman Canada National Football Team Croatia National Football Team Zlatko Dalic Ivan Perišic
