Sunday, May 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

FC Porto Beat Benfica 1-0, Win 30th Portuguese Primeira Liga Title

Porto needed only one point to wrap up the Portuguese league title in the second-to-last round, and they did against their top rivals.

FC Porto Beat Benfica 1-0, Win 30th Portuguese Primeira Liga Title
FC Porto players after beating Benfica in Lisbon, May 7, 2022. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 May 2022 10:04 am

Porto won the Portuguese league after beating fierce rival Benfica 1-0 on Saturday. (More Football News)

Porto needed only one point in Lisbon to wrap up the title in the second-to-last round, and it was able to add to its championship celebration with a victory at its top rival thanks to a late goal by Zaidu Sanusi.

The Nigeria left back scored in stoppage time at the Stadium of Light to ensure Porto collected its 30th league title.

Related stories

Barcelona Escape With 2-1 Win Over Real Betis In La Liga

Liverpool's EPL Title Hopes Suffer Blow With Tottenham Hotspur Draw; Manchester City In Box Seat

Real Madrid Start Preparations For Champions League Titular Clash Vs Liverpool With Atletico Derby

Sporting was left nine points adrift with two games to play. It is locked into a second-place finish. Benfica will finish third.

It was coach Sérgio Conceição’s third league trophy after he led Porto to the title in 2018 and 2020.

“It’s a deserved victory,” Conceição said. “We were the best team, we performed fantastically, we have a fantastic group. Congratulations to all of you.”

Benfica holds a record 37 league titles. Sporting, last season’s champion, is third all time with 19.

Tags

Sports Football Primeira Liga FC Porto Benfica Zaidu Sanusi Portugal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read