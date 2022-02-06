Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

FA Cup 2021-22: West Ham United, Chelsea Come From Behind To Oust Lowly Opponents

Frank Lampard’s managerial debut at Everton went well as his team defeated Premier League rival Brentford 4-1 in FA Cup 2021-22.

FA Cup 2021-22: West Ham United, Chelsea Come From Behind To Oust Lowly Opponents
Chelsea's Marcos Alonso celebrates after scoring against Plymouth Argyle in FA Cup 2021-22. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 12:21 am

When the FA Cup 2021-22 fourth-round game entered stoppage time, West Ham United were facing a humiliating loss to sixth-tier side Kidderminster. (More Football News)

Alex Penny had scored in the 19th minute for the National North division’s third-place team who were outplaying the millionaires from London who are only a point away from the Champions League places in the Premier League.

Only Declan Rice’s equalizer forced the game into extra time to prevent West Ham from being on the receiving end of the biggest upset in the 150 years of world football’s oldest competition.

Related stories

Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty As Manchester United Make Embarrassing FA Cup Exit

Manchester United Vs Aston Villa, FA Cup 2021-22: Scott McTominay Sends Red Devils To 4th Round

FA Cup 2021-22: Lewis Grabban Scores Late Winner As Nottingham Forest Knock Out Arsenal

Then to avoid a penalty shootout at the 6,000-capacity central England stadium, it took Jarrod Bowen scoring in stoppage time of extra time to recover a 2-1 victory against the team 113 places lower in the English league system.

“It is the magic of the cup, isn’t it? With two minutes to go I was believing it,” Kidderminster manager Russ Penn said. “Things like this don’t happen in other countries. It is something special.

“I thought there would be another chance but to score from that chance was heartbreaking. I thought we’d get blown away in extra time but we didn’t. I’m gutted for the lads. They’re crawling around in the dressing room. They were piling the pressure on but it was just unfortunate they scored from the last phase of the game.”

CHELSEA SCARE

It was a struggle too in London for European champion Chelsea, needing to come from behind to eliminate third-tier Plymouth 2-1 in extra time at Stamford Bridge to reach the fifth round. Macaulay Gillesphey headed Plymouth into an early lead and Cesar Azpilicueta leveled via a fine backheel finish just before halftime.

But Chelsea couldn’t find a winner inside 90 minutes. Even after Marcos Alonso scored at the end of the first half of extra time, Plymouth still had a chance to level. But goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s guessed correctly to save a late penalty from Ryan Hardie after the Plymouth striker had been fouled by Malang Sarr.

LAMPARD’S DEBUT JOY

Fired by Chelsea a year ago, Frank Lampard began his return to management at Everton with a 4-1 win over Premier League rival Brentford. Yerry Mina’s headed goal was the first time Everton had taken the lead in a match since October under Rafa Benitez.

After Richarlison had doubled Everton’s advantage shortly after halftime, Ivan Toney pulled one back for the west London club with a penalty. However, Mason Holgate’s first goal since December 2020 made sure of Everton’s progress to the last 16 to prompt chants of “Super Frankie Lampard” from all four sides of Goodison Park. The mood was lifted further by substitute Andros Townsend’s stoppage-time strike.

CITY RALLY

Manchester City were stunned by Fabio Carvalho putting Fulham ahead after four minutes but the Premier League champions quickly leveled through Ilkay Gundogan and went on to eliminate the second-tier side.

City goalkeeper Zack Steffen avoided conceding again on his return from a month out with a back injury that caused him to miss U.S. World Cup qualifiers. John Stones headed City ahead before a double from Riyad Mahrez, the first from a penalty.

ELSEWHERE

Norwich reached the fifth round for just the second time in a decade as Kenny McLean’s header clinched a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton. First-half goals by Marc Guehi and Michael Olise gave Crystal Palace a 2-0 win over Hartlepool.

Tags

Sports FA Cup 2021-22 FA Cup Football West Ham United Chelsea Manchester City Brentford Frank Lampard Everton Yerry Mina Premier League Football
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ISL 2021-22: Stellar Second-Half Show Helps Bengaluru FC Rally Past Jamshedpur FC

ISL 2021-22: Stellar Second-Half Show Helps Bengaluru FC Rally Past Jamshedpur FC

IND Vs ENG, ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2022 Final: Raj Angad Bawa Joins Kapil Dev In Elite List

IND Vs ENG, ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 Final: Kaushal Tambe Juggles To Dismiss Jason Rew – Watch Video

IND Vs WI: India Enjoy Slight Edge Over West Indies Ahead Of First ODI – Statistical Highlights

IND Vs WI: India Still In Search Of MS Dhoni’s Replacement For Finisher’s Role, Says Rohit Sharma

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics