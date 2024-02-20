Ex-Cricketer Manoj Tiwary Questions MS Dhoni's Decisions, Compares Potential To Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

He also had a Facebook live in the midst of the match where he said he would come out in the open after taking retirement.

"I can observe that young players have adopted an IPL-centric mindset," Tiwary said, referring to central contracted players opting out of playing domestic cricket.

"Those who don't play IPL often go to Dubai or other places whenever they find some free time. However, this trend is diminishing the significance of the prestigious Ranji Trophy.

"Now, expressing any opinion might lead to a ban. I have already been penalised with a 20 percent reduction in my match fee for just one post."