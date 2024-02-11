The only captain of the Indian cricket team to seal victory in different limited-overs tournaments, Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from International Cricket on August 15, 2020, and no other player has worn the No.7 shirt since then. (More Cricket News)
The wicketkeeper from Ranchi changed the course of the cricket game in India by guiding the team to triumph at the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC World Twenty20 in 2007, and ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Everyone knows how the Jersey No.7 became a fan favourite over the years.
The obsession with this number is huge, and must it be the reason behind choosing it. But, on the contrary, it is hilarious.
Why did the original 'Thala,' pick No.7 and not any other number is this: "That is the time or day my parents decided I would come on earth." said the Chennai Super King's star at a promotional event.
He continued, "So, I was born on the 7th of July. So July is again the seventh month. 81 was the year so 8-1 = 7. So it was very easy for me to go out there when they asked me, 'Okay, what number do you want'."
Recently, a new adjective 'Thala' has become popular on social media, being used to describe anything legendary. People claim it is 7, hence the phrase 'Thala for a reason', accompanied by nonsensical mathematical explanations. But who knew, the true reason behind Thala's number 7 is actually mathematical, and surprisingly logical.
To honour the rich contributions of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Indian cricket history, BCCI retired the World Cup-winning captain's No.7 jersey in December, 2023.
Nevertheless, jersey no.7 isn't the only one that won't ever be seen on the cricket fields. Even the great Sachin Tendulkar's No.10 has not been worn by any other player since his retirement in 2013 except pacer Shardul Thakur, who had opted for No.10 on his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2017 but was trolled heavily on social media.
