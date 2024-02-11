The only captain of the Indian cricket team to seal victory in different limited-overs tournaments, Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from International Cricket on August 15, 2020, and no other player has worn the No.7 shirt since then. (More Cricket News)

The wicketkeeper from Ranchi changed the course of the cricket game in India by guiding the team to triumph at the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC World Twenty20 in 2007, and ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Everyone knows how the Jersey No.7 became a fan favourite over the years.