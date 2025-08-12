Subroto Cup To Kick Off On August 19 With 106 Teams Across Three Categories

The tournament begins with the Junior Girls (U-17) category, which will play in Delhi NCR from 19 August. The Sub-Junior Boys (U-15) category follows, with matches in Bengaluru starting 2 September. The final phase, featuring the Junior Boys (U-17) category, will commence in Delhi NCR from 16 September. Delhi NCR venues include Ambedkar Stadium, Tejas Football Ground, Subroto Park Football Ground, and Pinto Park Football Ground. In Bengaluru, matches will take place at Air Force School Jalahalli, Air Force School Yelahanka, and the HQ Training Command Football Ground. The 64th Subroto Cup will conclude on 25 September.