EPL: Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu Suffers Season-Ending ACL Injury

Fatawu has featured in all 11 of Leicester's Premier League matches so far this season and has registered two assists

Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu.
Leicester City manager Steve Cooper confirmed Abdul Fatawu will miss the rest of the season. (More Football News)

The 20-year-old sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury (ACL) while playing for Ghana against Angola during the international break.

No Leicester player has attempted (61) or completed (29) more dribbles than him, while his 30 crosses is also a team-high in the top-flight this season.

"It's not good, it's a serious injury," said Cooper ahead of their match against Chelsea on Saturday.

"It's a real blow, first and foremost for him, being a young player and having an injury as serious as what an ACL is.

"Albeit, it can be quite common in sport, and in particular football, but it's still a serious injury.

"For it to happen at a young age is a blow for him and a blow for us as well.

"He's obviously a big talent and a young player, as exciting as he can be at his age, with lots to learn.

"It's only a pause, and we will make sure, as difficult as it is at the moment for him, that he comes back being a stronger player and person, which, with the mentality and character that he has, I think will be the case."

