Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Dusan Vlahovic’s Second-Half Goal Helps Juventus Beat Torino 1-0 In Serie A 2022-23 Derby

Juventus moved up to seventh in Serie A 2022-23, eight points behind Atalanta, who topped the table after a 2-1 home win over Sassuolo.

Listen to the story

Juventus players celebrate after winning the Serie A match against Torino in Turin on Saturday.
Juventus players celebrate after winning the Serie A match against Torino in Turin on Saturday. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 8:54 am

Juventus relieved a bit of the pressure on coach Massimiliano Allegri by beating Torino 1-0 in a Serie A 2022-23 derby on Saturday. Dusan Vlahovic scored 16 minutes from time for a Juventus side which has been struggling. (More Football News)

Juventus had been in a punitive retreat following an embarrassing defeat at Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Tuesday, three days after a loss to AC Milan. Juventus moved up to seventh, eight points behind Atalanta, which topped the table after a 2-1 home win over Sassuolo.

There were few clear goal-scoring opportunities in the derby. Juventus had a triple chance shortly before halftime but Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić parried Vlahović, then Manuel Locatelli on the rebound, and Adrien Rabiot from distance.

Juventus broke the deadlock in the 74th when a corner was floated in from the right and flicked on by Danilo for Vlahović to turn in at the back post.

SCINTILLATING GOAL

A brilliant goal saw Atalanta recover from going behind to move a point clear of Napoli. Ademola Lookman scored what proved to be the winner 30 seconds after the break. The Nigeria winger collected a throughball from Brandon Soppy, bamboozled his way past a defender and curled a shot into the top left corner.

Georgios Kyriakopoulos scored the opener for Sassuolo four minutes from the interval but Mario Pašalić levelled on the stroke of halftime, following another assist from Soppy.

Domenico Berardi made his first appearance since the end of August as a second-half substitute and almost equalized for Sassuolo but his ferocious effort crashed off the crossbar. His return lasted just 22 minutes before he went off with another injury.

RUN ENDED

Monza endured its first defeat under coach Raffael Palladino, 1-0 at Empoli. Palladino won his first three games in charge, starting against Juventus before the international break for Monza’s first ever Serie A win.

Related stories

Serie A 2022-23: AC Milan Pile More Pressure On Allegri As They Beat Juventus 2-0 – In Pics

Serie A 2022-23: Brahim Diaz Stunning Goal Helps Milan Beat Juventus 2-0

UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Angel Di Maria Inspires Juventus To 3-1 Victory Over Maccabi Haifa

But Nicolas Haas netted in the 11th minute to end that streak for Silvio Berlusconi’s side. Empoli also hit the post and had a goal ruled out for offside early in the second half. Monza midfielder Nicolò Rovella was sent off in stoppage time for his part in a scuffle.

Tags

Sports Football Serie A Juventus Torino Massimiliano Allegri Sassuolo Dusan Vlahovic Atalanta  
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read