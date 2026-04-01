Detroit Pistons Vs Toronto Raptors, NBA 2026: Bucks Rout Struggling Mavs

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) is fouled by Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) while going to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson

1/9 Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, left, drives against Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson





2/9 Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) celebrates with center Jalen Duren (0) after a win over the Toronto Raptors in an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson





3/9 Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) goes to the basket past Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson





4/9 Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) takes a shot while being defended by Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson





5/9 Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) reacts after being whistled for a foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson





6/9 Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter, right, and Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green fight over a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson





7/9 Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) drives against Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson





8/9 Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram, left, goes to the basket past Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson





9/9 Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) takes a shot against Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins, back, and center Jalen Duren (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson





