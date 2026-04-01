Detroit Pistons Vs Toronto Raptors, NBA 2026: Bucks Rout Struggling Mavs
Jalen Duren put on a masterclass with 31 points and nine rebounds to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 127-116 victory over the Toronto Raptors. The win was historic, as Detroit officially clinched the Central Division title for the first time in 18 years. Despite missing star Cade Cunningham, the Pistons played with remarkable poise, supported by Daniss Jenkins' 21 points. Toronto fought back through RJ Barrett’s 24 points, but Detroit’s dominance in the paint and efficient fourth-quarter execution secured the celebration. It marks a monumental milestone for a young Pistons core that has finally come of age. See best photos from the match here.
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