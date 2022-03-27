Sunday, Mar 27, 2022
DC Vs MI, IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Fined INR 12 Lakh For Mumbai Indians’ Slow Over-Rate

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians lost their IPL 2022 campaign opener by 4 wickets to Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians have not won their opening match of IPL since 2012. BCCI

Updated: 27 Mar 2022 10:47 pm

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was on Sunday fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate in their IPL match against Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

DC vs MI Highlights | Scorecard

MI lost the match against DC by four wickets.

"The Mumbai Indians have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their  Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on March 27," the IPL said in a media release.

"As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakhs."

