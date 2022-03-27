Sunday, Mar 27, 2022
IPL 2022, DC Vs MI: Ishan Kishan’s 81 Not Out Propels Mumbai Indians To 177/5

Ishan Kishan's innings against Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium was laced with 11 fours and 2 sixes.

Ishan Kishan batted with a strike rate of 168.75 against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 on Sunday. BCCI
Ishan Kishan batted with a strike rate of 168.75 against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 on Sunday. BCCI

Updated: 27 Mar 2022 5:34 pm

Ishan Kishan justified his price tag of INR 15.25 crore, at least in the first game, by smashing a terrific 81 not out off 48 balls. His innings helped Mumbai Indians post 177/5 against Delhi Capitals. (More Cricket News) 

Kishan, who came to open with Rohit Sharma on Sunday, first added quick 67 runs for the first wicket before the latter fell on his individual 41 off 32 balls to Kuldeep Yadav. The chinaman bowler helped Delhi Capitals come back in the game with figures of 3/18 but Kishan stayed till the end to make sure MI finish with a good total on the board.

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League 2022 Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians DC Vs MI Ishan Kishan Kuldeep Yadav New Delhi
