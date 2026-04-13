Dallas Mavericks 149-128 Chicago Bulls, NBA 2026: First-Half Blitz Sets Tone For One-Sided Contest

The Dallas Mavericks produced a dominant offensive display to defeat the Chicago Bulls 149-128 in their NBA 2025-26 clash at the American Airlines Center. Dallas took control early with a blistering first half, racing to an 80-56 lead behind sharp shooting and fluid ball movement. Rookie guard Ryan Nembhard starred with a near triple-double, recording 15 points and a franchise rookie-record 23 assists, orchestrating the offense brilliantly. John Poulakidas added a team-high 28 points, including a red-hot third quarter, while Moussa Cisse dominated the boards with 20 rebounds. Chicago showed fight through Rob Dillingham’s 25 points, but the early deficit proved too much as Dallas maintained control throughout to close out the game emphatically.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
NBA: Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls
Dallas Mavericks' Klay Thompson shoots over Chicago Bulls' Rob Dillingham during an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Albert Pena
1/9
NBA: Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks' Klay Thompson (31) celebrates during an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Albert Pena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
NBA Basketball Game: Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls
Dallas Mavericks' Klay Thompson shoots over Chicago Bulls' Collin Sexton during an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo; AP/Albert Pena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
NBA Basketball Game: Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard drives against Chicago Bulls' Lachlan Olbrich during an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Albert Pena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
NBA Basketball: Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls
Dallas Mavericks' Cooper Flagg brings the ball up court during an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Albert Pena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
NBA Basketball: Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks
Chicago Bulls' Rob Dillingham drives against Dallas Mavericks' AJ Johnson during an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Albert Pena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
NBA 2025-26: Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls' Mouhamadou Gueye dunks over Dallas Mavericks' Moussa Cisse during an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Albert Pena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
NBA 2025-26: Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks
Chicago Bulls' Rob Dillingham drives past Dallas Mavericks' Tyler Smith during an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Albert Pena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Basketball: Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls
Dallas Mavericks' Cooper Flagg drives the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Albert Pena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Basketball: Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks
Chicago Bulls' Collin Sexton drives around Dallas Mavericks' AJ Johnson as he's blocked by Chicago Bulls' Lachlan Olbrich during an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Albert Pena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SRH Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 21; Check Head-To-Head Stats

  2. SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Hyderabad For Today's Match

  3. MI Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 20

  4. IPL Dispatch: Jasprit Bumrah's Wicketless Run Continues; Match Ban Threat Looms Over RR Official

  5. IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns Up Heat On India Debut Debate With Sensational Performances

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  3. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. Preview | Ayush Shetty Chases Badminton History, Faces China's Shi Yu Qi In BAC 2026 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Vijay cancels multiple Tamil Nadu poll rallies as TVK faces pressure in final campaign stretch

  2. Day In Pics: April 12, 2026

  3. Union Gov Will Be Urged To Retrieve Kathchatheevu Island: CM Stalin

  4. Kerala Assembly Polls: Stand-off after EC Observer seeks change to EVM strong-room security rules

  5. 163 Minor Boys Being Trafficked From Bihar To Maharashtra Rescued In Madhya Pradesh’s Katni

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Canada to End ‘70 Cents to US’ Defence Spending Model: Carney

  2. Péter Magyar’s Tisza Party Leads Hungary Election as Polls Show Strong Surge Over Viktor Orbán

  3. US-Iran Talks End: No Breakthrough Yet After Marathon 21 Hours In Islamabad

  4. US-Iran Ceasefire Updates: US Warns Of Blocking Strait Of Hormuz, IRGC Says Military Vessels Will Be Dealt Severely

  5. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Leak Row: Cyber Crime Department Arrests 6 People, 300 Links Removed

  2. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Lays Foundation For Una Bulk Drug Park, Boosting Himachal’s Pharma Growth & Jobs

  3. Asha Bhosle's Funeral To Take Place Today At 4 PM; Son Anand Requests People To Avoid Crowding At Shivaji Park

  4. Delhi-Noida Border Protest: Labour Union Stir Halts Traffic, Commuters Hit Hard

  5. Book Excerpt: Vermilion Harvest - Playtime At The Bagh: By Reenita Hora

  6. Asha Bhosle Death: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Pay Heartfelt Tribute To The Legendary Singer

  7. Muzaffar Ali Remembers Asha Bhosle's Musical Legacy: 'Umrao Jaan Has Lost Its Voice'

  8. Rajasthan CM Backs Women’s Quota Law