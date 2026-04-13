Dallas Mavericks 149-128 Chicago Bulls, NBA 2026: First-Half Blitz Sets Tone For One-Sided Contest
The Dallas Mavericks produced a dominant offensive display to defeat the Chicago Bulls 149-128 in their NBA 2025-26 clash at the American Airlines Center. Dallas took control early with a blistering first half, racing to an 80-56 lead behind sharp shooting and fluid ball movement. Rookie guard Ryan Nembhard starred with a near triple-double, recording 15 points and a franchise rookie-record 23 assists, orchestrating the offense brilliantly. John Poulakidas added a team-high 28 points, including a red-hot third quarter, while Moussa Cisse dominated the boards with 20 rebounds. Chicago showed fight through Rob Dillingham’s 25 points, but the early deficit proved too much as Dallas maintained control throughout to close out the game emphatically.
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