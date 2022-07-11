Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Is 'Not For Sale': Erik Ten Hag On Portuguese Superstar's Manchester United Future

Manchester United are in Thailand for a preseason tour but Cristiano Ronaldo didn't make the trip amid doubts over his future.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United from Juventus last season after 12 years away from Old Trafford.
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United from Juventus last season after 12 years away from Old Trafford. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 6:59 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo is "not for sale," Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said on Monday. (More Football News)

The team is in Thailand for a preseason tour but the 37-year-old forward didn't make the trip due to an unspecified family issue, amid doubts over his future at the club.

"He's not with us and it's due to personal issues," Ten Hag said at a press conference. 

"We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season so that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him."

Related stories

Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Manchester United In Dark, Portuguese Star Remains Absent In Pre-Season Training

UEFA Nations League: Switzerland Sink Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal With 'Fastest Goal' - In Pics

Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Lawsuit In Las Vegas Dismissed By United States Judge

The Portugal star has reportedly asked to leave United.

"He hasn't told me this. I have read but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale," Ten Hag said. 

"Cristiano is in our plans and we want to (have) success together."

Ronaldo returned to United from Juventus last season after 12 years away from Old Trafford but the team finished in sixth place and only qualified for the Europa League rather than the more prestigious Champions League.

United will also travel to Australia as part of its tour.

Tags

Sports Football Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Erik Ten Hag Juventus Football Transfer
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read