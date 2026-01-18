Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Know all about the Match 3, including live streaming details, toss update, playing XIs, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
bbl 2024-25 X perth stadium
Image used for representative purposes. Photo: X | Big Bash League
info_icon

Zimbabwe are up against the Netherlands in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 match, to be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Sunday, January 18.

The Netherlands are led by Babette de Leede whereas Zimbabwe will be led by Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Groups

Group A: Bangladesh, Ireland, Namibia, Papua New Guinea, USA.
Group B: Nepal, Netherlands, Scotland, Thailand, Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss

ZIM-W skipper Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano won the toss and elected to bowl.

Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs

NED XI: Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Babette de Leede (c) (wk), Sterre Kalis, Iris Zwilling, Caroline de Lange, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Frederique Overdijk, Isabel Van Der Woning.

ZIM XI: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (c), Josephine Nkomo, Chiedza Dhururu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Christabel Chatonzwa, Kudzai Chigora, Audrey Mazvishaya, Lindokuhle Mabhero.

Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Live Streaming

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 matches, including Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands, will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND Bowling First; Arshdeep Replaces Prasidh Krishna

  2. Vidarbha Vs Saurashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final: Vishvaraj Jadeja And Aman Mokhade Stars To Watch

  3. West Indies Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: AFG Bat First Against WI In Windhoek Sunshine

  4. Kate Cross Credits Nadine de Klerk For Saving RCB’s WPL Campaign Early

  5. Shubman Gill Buys INR 3 Lakh Water Purifier For Team Amid Indore Water Scare Ahead Of IND VS NZ 3rd ODI: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 1 Live Score: Alexander Zverev Downs Gabriel Diallo; Jasmine Paolini, Maria Sakkari Advance

  2. Australian Open 2026 Preview: 'Now or Never' Moment For Novak Djokovic As Serbinator Chases Record 25th Grand Slam

  3. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  4. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  5. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Possibility of Alliance with BJP in Karnataka Local Body Polls Is Open: HD Kumaraswamy

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  4. Strong Systems in Place: Biennale Foundation Assures Continuity Despite Leadership Change

  5. Day In Pics: January 17, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  2. Trump Announces 10% Tariff On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Dispute

  3. Nobel Prize’s Blind Spot: When Symbolism Overshadows Substance In Venezuela

  4. 12 Terrorists Killed After Attacks on Banks, Police Station in Balochistan

  5. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly