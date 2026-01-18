Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Zimbabwe are up against the Netherlands in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 match, to be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Sunday, January 18.
The Netherlands are led by Babette de Leede whereas Zimbabwe will be led by Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Groups
Group A: Bangladesh, Ireland, Namibia, Papua New Guinea, USA.
Group B: Nepal, Netherlands, Scotland, Thailand, Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss
ZIM-W skipper Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano won the toss and elected to bowl.
Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs
NED XI: Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Babette de Leede (c) (wk), Sterre Kalis, Iris Zwilling, Caroline de Lange, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Frederique Overdijk, Isabel Van Der Woning.
ZIM XI: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (c), Josephine Nkomo, Chiedza Dhururu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Christabel Chatonzwa, Kudzai Chigora, Audrey Mazvishaya, Lindokuhle Mabhero.
Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Live Streaming
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 matches, including Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands, will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website.