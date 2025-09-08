ZIM Vs SL , 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka Hero Kamil Mishara Says Pressure Is A Privilege After Scoring First Fifty

Kamil Mishara scored a fifty as SL beat ZIM in the final T20I to win the series 2-1
Kamil Mishara described the pressure of representing Sri Lanka as a "privilege" after his maiden international half-century clinched a T20I series win over Zimbabwe on Sunday.
Having won the first T20I by four wickets and lost the second by five, the tourists clinched a 2-1 series triumph with an eight-wicket triumph in Harare.
Helped by Tadiwanashe Marumani's fourth T20I 50, Zimbabwe set their opponents a challenging target of 192 for victory.
But Sri Lanka ultimately passed that figure with 14 balls in hand, with Pathum Nissanka (33), Kusal Mendis (30) and Kusal Perera (46) all contributing with the bat.
But it was Mishara that stole the show, slamming 73 runs off 43 balls faced and teaming up with Perera for an unbeaten stand of 117 runs for the third Sri Lanka wicket.
The 24-year-old, who had previously failed to score more than 20 runs in four T20I outings, being bowled out for a single run on two occasions, said at the post-match presentation: "It's a privilege to win any game for my country. I just feel very good.
"There was pressure, of course, but the coaching staff just told me to play my normal game. I just wanted to get into my rhythm and then played my natural game."
Dushmantha Chameera finished with figures of 2-33 for the tourists, taking him eight wickets for the series – at least three more than any other player.
Chameera said: "I'm very happy with the win and the series overall. All the bowlers, I felt, did well on these wickets.
"I hadn't played for six months before the Bangladesh series, and before that I played some club cricket, which helped.
"We have a good set of fast bowlers now as well. It was my first time playing in Zimbabwe and I enjoyed bowling here."