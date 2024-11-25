Cricket

ZIM Vs PAK 1st ODI: Zimbabwe Crush Pakistan In Rain-affected Series Opener

Torrential rain, thunder and lightning halted play after 21 overs of the Pakistan innings, with the tourists toiling at 60-6 after bowling Zimbabwe out for 205

Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan on Sunday
Zimbabwe's spinners took centre-stage as they earned a crushing 80-run victory over Pakistan in the teams' rain-affected ODI opener on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Torrential rain, thunder and lightning halted play after 21 overs of the Pakistan innings, with the tourists toiling at 60-6 after bowling Zimbabwe out for 205.

Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani and Sikandar Raza each scalped two wickets apiece as no Pakistan batter surpassed the 19 runs managed by Mohammad Rizwan.

The dismal weather would ensure no further play was possible, with Pakistan having completed the requisite 20 overs to ensure a result would be declared, ensuring Zimbabwe won on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Pakistan's players form a huddle at the end of Australia's batting - | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
Pakistan Tour Of Zimbabwe 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Richard Ngarava had earlier top-scored for Zimbabwe with a steady 48 off 52 balls, with Raza adding an important 39 from 56 deliveries after the hosts had been dropped to 99-5.

Salman Agha and Faisal Akram finished with three wickets apiece for Pakistan, but it was not enough to prevent Zimbabwe from being declared comfortable victors, with their total some way clear of the DLS par score of 141. 

Data Debrief: Zimbabwe end Bulawayo hoodoo

Zimbabwe's victory may not have come in the circumstances they would have envisaged, but it did end their dismal run against Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

They had lost each of their previous eight matches against Pakistan at the venue, only winning one of their last nine there overall (one draw, seven defeats), after winning three of their previous four.

They will hope to carry this momentum into Tuesday's second match at the same venue, as they bid to clinch victory in the three-match series.

