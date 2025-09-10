New Zealand 1-3 Australia (1-4 Agg), Soccer Ashes: Popovic Hails Irakunda After Second-Half Strike Seals Win

Australia's Tony Popovic praised Nestory Irankunda's goal in a 3-1 win against New Zealand in Auckland, retaining the Soccer Ashes 2025 with a 4-1 aggregate win

New Zealand vs Australia Soccer Ashes 2025 Nestory Irakunda
Nestory Irankunda celebrtates his goal against New Zealand.
  • Nestory Irankunda scored a stunning second-half goal for Australia

  • Australia retained the Soccer Ashes with a 3-1 victory over New Zealand

  • Mohamed Toure netted twice in the match for visitors

Australia boss Tony Popovic said he was “in awe” of Nestory Irankunda’s second-half strike after the Socceroos beat New Zealand 3-1 in Auckland.

Mohamed Toure scored twice for the visitors in Auckland, with Irankunda also getting in on the act shortly after half-time. While Chris Wood was on target for New Zealand, they were left to rue missed opportunities.

In retaining the Soccer Ashes, Popovic’s side accumulated just 0.84 expected goals (xG) from 13 attempts, compared to New Zealand’s 1.16 from eight shots.

Australia remain unbeaten in their last 11 games overall, having confirmed their qualification for next year’s World Cup in that period.

“I think confidence and positivity with the ball was key, and confidence under pressure, because they were pressing us as they did in the previous game,” Popovic said.

Discussing Irankunda’s superb solo effort, the Australia boss said: “I’m in awe of that strike. I saw him do a couple of those in training.

“He’s a special talent, he has a special shot, and we’ll talk about all the great things that he does with the ball, but what is most pleasing for me is how hard he worked.

“That gets overlooked a fair bit, but what I’ve seen this year at Watford, the boy is maturing and understands that you have to work for the team and you have to defend.”

While New Zealand lost their third consecutive game, it was a memorable day for Luke Brooke-Smith, who made his debut. 

"I'm happy. I'm glad the boys trusted me with the ball. I got to get on the ball a couple of times. I was told to run at them and do my best, and that's what I did," the 17-year-old winger said.

"Obviously, we were unfortunate with the result, but it's such a great feeling.

"I'm so grateful they trust me to get the minutes out on the pitch, and hopefully next time it's more."

