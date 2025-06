Football

Saudi Arabia 1-2 Australia, FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers: Socceroos Confirm Seventh WC Appearance

Abdulrahman Al-Aboud's 19th-minute goal was offset by strikes on either side of half-time from Connor Metcalfe (42nd minute) and Mitch Duke (48th), as Australia sealed a 2-1 win against Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (June 10). The result guaranteed the Socceroos a sixth consecutive appearance in the FIFA World Cup, and their seventh overall. On the other hand, it was the end of the road for Saudi Arabia, as far as automatic qualification is concerned. They will now compete in the playoffs for a WC berth.