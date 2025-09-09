Pakistan To Host Sri Lanka For Three-Match ODI Series In November

Pakistan will host Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi from November 11–15, just days after wrapping up their series against South Africa, as part of a busy home season packed with Tests, ODIs, and a T20I tri-series

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: harsh kumar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan cricket team
Pakistan To Host Sri Lanka For Three-Match ODI Series In November | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan to play three ODIs against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi from Nov 11–15.

  • Series scheduled between South Africa ODIs and T20I tri-series.

  • Marks Sri Lanka’s first bilateral ODI tour of Pakistan since 2019.

Pakistan will host Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 11 to 15, in a tight window between the end of their home series against South Africa and the start of a T20I tri-series with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

After finishing the third ODI against South Africa in Faisalabad on November 8, Pakistan will have just two days of rest before taking on Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on November 11, 13, and 15. The quickfire series will keep the hosts stationed in Rawalpindi, where the T20I tri-series begins on November 17 against Afghanistan before moving to Lahore for the final phase.

Pakistan To Host First-Ever T20I Tri-Series Featuring Afghanistan And Sri Lanka
Pakistan To Host First-Ever T20I Tri-Series Featuring Afghanistan And Sri Lanka

BY Outlook Sports Desk

This will be Sri Lanka’s first bilateral ODI series in Pakistan since 2019, when the hosts secured a 2-0 win under Sarfaraz Ahmed after the opening match was washed out in Karachi. Sri Lanka last toured Pakistan just ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, when they featured in the Asia Cup in Lahore.

The ODI series adds another high-profile contest to Pakistan’s packed home season, which begins with two Tests against World Test Championship holders South Africa from October 12 to 24, followed by limited-overs matches. The season concludes with the T20I tri-series, set to run from November 17 to 29.

Pakistan enter the busy schedule in strong form, having recently lifted the T20I tri-series trophy against Afghanistan and UAE in Dubai ahead of the Asia Cup. They will begin their Asia Cup campaign on September 12 against Oman, followed by the marquee clash against India on September 14 in Dubai.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
Tags

