Cricket

Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Vishmi Gunaratne Shines In SL's Seven-Wicket Win Over BAN

As far as Sri Lanka's batting was concerned, opener Vishmi Gunaratne was the highest scorer with 51 off 48 balls, hitting seven fours and a six in her knock

sri-lanka-women-vs-bangladesh-women-x
Sri Lanka women won their first match of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 against Bangladesh on Saturday. Photo: X/ @CricinfoHindi
info_icon

Hosts Sri Lanka started their campaign in the Women's T20 Asia Cup on a positive note, beating Bangladesh by seven wickets in Dambulla on Saturday. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

After restricting Bangladesh to a modest 111 for eight, Sri Lanka completed the task with 17 balls to spare, reaching 114/3 in 17.1 overs.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh were off to a disastrous start and lost three wickets with just six runs on the board. It soon became 17/4, and then 48/5, before skipper Nigar Sultana steadied the sinking ship with a 48-run knock that came off 59 balls and included six boundaries.

Down the order, Shorna Akter contributed a brisk 14-ball 25 as Bangladesh crossed 100.

Udeshika Prabodhani (2/20) and Inoshi Priyadharshani (2/17) grabbed two wickets each for Sri Lanka, while there was one apiece for Sugandika Kumari, Kavisha Dilhari and Chamari Athapaththu.

As far as Sri Lanka's batting was concerned, opener Vishmi Gunaratne was the highest scorer with 51 off 48 balls, hitting seven fours and a six in her knock.

India women's cricket teammates celebrating after taking the wicket of a Pakistan batter during the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024. - Photo: X/ @BCCIWomen
IND Vs PAK Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: India Women Beat Pakistan By Seven Wickets - As It Happened

BY Jagdish Yadav

Harshitha Samarawickrama chipped in with 33 in 31 balls and got out with her team on the doorstep of victory.

Nahida Akter was the best bowler for Bangladesh, finishing with fine figures of 3/12 in her quota of four overs.

Thailand Defeat Malaysia

In the day's first match, Thailand got the better of Malaysia by 22 runs.

Batting first, Thailand posted 133 for six after wicketkeeper Nannapat Koncharoenkai top-scored with a 35-ball 40, while Phannita Maya chipped in with 29 in 28 deliveries.

Mahirah Izzati Ismail was the most successful bowler for Malaysia, returning excellent figures of 3/16 in four overs.

Mahirah's effort, however, went in vain as Thailand restricted their opponents to 111 for eight in the allotted 20 overs, despite a half-century from opener Wan Julia (52 off 53 balls).

Captain Winifred Duraisingam made 22 in 28 balls at the top of the order while being associated with a 68-run first-wicket partnership with Julia.

The Malaysian batting, however, collapsed after that as Thailand produced a disciplined show with the ball to emerge victorious.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Watch Smriti Mandhana's Heartwarming Gesture After India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup Match
  2. Stoic Hardik Pandya Sports A Smile As Life Goes On For India All-Rounder
  3. Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Vishmi Gunaratne Shines In SL's Seven-Wicket Win Over BAN
  4. SL Vs BAN Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Women Beat Bangladesh By Seven Wickets - As It Happened
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: BCCI To Meet Owners At July-End To Discuss Retention Policy - Report
Football News
  1. Bhaichung Bhutia Resigning From Technical Committee As AIFF 'Bypassed' Panel In Appointing Coach
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Bournemouth Midfielder Tyler Adams To Miss Start Of Season Through Injury
  3. Erik Ten Hag Confirms Man Utd's Matthijs De Ligt Interest But Denies Pushing For Move
  4. Newcastle Sign Serbia Youth International Miodrag Pivas
  5. Football At Paris Olympics: Alexandre Lacazette Confident Of Leading France To Gold
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  2. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
  3. Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini Sees Off Stefanos Tsitsipas To Seal Final Spot
  4. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  5. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 14 Indians Lured Into Cybercrime Operations In Cambodia Rescued
  2. 'Punched Me Twice, Pulled My Hair': Pune Woman With 2 Kids Narrates Road Rage Horror
  3. 'Why This Arrogance?': Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi's Behaviour In Lok Sabha
  4. NEET UG Paper Leak: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' NIT Graduate, 2 MBBS Students
  5. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
Entertainment News
  1. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  2. 'Maharaj': When A Rich Historical Case Meets A Mediocre Film
  3. 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' On Netflix Review: Manav Kaul’s Desperate Attempt To Save This Weakly Implemented Series Is Evident Throughout
  4. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
  5. Nick Jonas Posts Unseen Picture From The Moment He Proposed To Priyanka Chopra - Check Post Inside
US News
  1. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  4. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  5. 10 Worst Foods In The World
World News
  1. Baby Delivered From Dead Mother, 13 Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Refugee Camps | Latest
  2. Israel Strikes 'Military Targets' In Yemen's Hodeidah After Drone Attack On Tel Aviv
  3. Lebanon's Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets At Israeli Kibbutz After Drone Strike Wounds Civilians
  4. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  5. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate