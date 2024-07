SL Vs BAN Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Scores: Bangladesh Women Opt To Bat First Against Sri Lanka; Check Playing XIs

Sri Lankan women players taking a run during a cricket match. Photo: X/ @OfficialSLC

Welcome to the live coverage of the 4th match of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 as the hosts Sri Lanka are facing Bangladesh women at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. Bangla pacer Jahanara Alam is making her comeback to the squad after a long time and will be a key player to watch out for in the match. It is the first match of both teams in the tournament and they will be eyeing for a win to start the campaign. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the SL-W Vs BAN-W T20 match, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

20 Jul 2024, 06:34:08 pm IST SL-W vs BAN-W, Toss Update Bangladesh Women have won the toss and have opted to bat Playing XIs: Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Rubya Haider, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shorifa Khatun, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun

20 Jul 2024, 06:00:56 pm IST SL-W vs BAN-W Full Squads: Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Ama Kanchana, Sachini Nisansala, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Rubya Haider, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Rumana Ahmed, Sultana Khatun, Sabikun Nahar, Ishma Tanjim