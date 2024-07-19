India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2024 LIVE Score: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co Look To Dominate PAK-W

India and Pakistan captains at Women's Asia Cup 2024 X/@BCCIWomen

Welcome to our live coverage of Match 2 of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 between India and Pakistan at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. India and Pakistan write another chapter in their rivalry in women's cricket today as the arch-rivals clash in the second match of the Women's Asia Cup 2024. India are the seven-time champions of the Women's Asia Cup while Pakistan are yet to touch the trophy. Both the teams enter the tournament with an eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup that will take place in Bangladesh later this year. However, the match itself is going to be a big one for both these teams as any India vs Pakistan clash is always a grand game. Follow the India vs Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 live here

LIVE UPDATES

19 Jul 2024, 05:49:23 pm IST India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2024 Where To Watch You can click HERE to know about the streaming and broadcast details of the India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2024 match.